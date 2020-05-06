  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in UP: Yogi Adityanath directs officials to strengthen health services in COVID and non-COVID hospitals

Published: May 6, 2020 12:11:45 PM

Interacting with officials of Team-11 during a meeting to review health services in the state, he said emergency services and over 23,000 beds are available, and 2,481 specialist doctors are there to take care patients, according to an official spokesman,

Coronavirus in UP, Yogi Adityanath, COVID, non-COVID hospitals, COVID-19 patients, latest news on coronavirus outbreakAdityanath was informed that over 41,000 isolation beds, more than 1,250 beds with ventilators, 21,000 quarantine beds are available for COVID-19 patients. (File photo: IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen health services in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state.

Team 11 has eleven officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Adityanath was informed that over 41,000 isolation beds, more than 1,250 beds with ventilators, 21,000 quarantine beds are available for COVID-19 patients.

The chief minister said in 660 private hospitals, over one lakh beds are available for emergency patients and added that health workers have been trained to reduce medical infection.

For helping patients e-consultation services have also been started in each districts and toll-free numbers have been issued, he said.

