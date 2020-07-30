Coronavirus in UP: Record 57 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 3,705 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state is 81,039.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported the biggest single-day spike of 3,705 COVID-19 cases and a record 57 deaths due to the disease, taking the infection tally to more than 81,000 and death toll to 1,587 in the state. “There are 32,649 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 46,803 patients have been discharged after treatment,” Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. “The death toll due to the disease has reached 1,587,” he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state is 81,039. The figure was 77,334 on Wednesday. Prasad said the state has conducted more than 22 lakh tests for coronavirus including 88,967 samples tested on Wednesday.

“Since outbreak of pandemic 6 lakh tests were done till June 24. After June 24 till date the state has conducted 16 lakh tests and the government is increasing the testing facilities,” he said.

The official said as there is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet, people should remain alert and move outside only for important works and immediately go for testing if they develop symptoms. Prasad said early detection is a must to effectively tackle the disease.