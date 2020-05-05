Coronavirus in UP: Amethi reports first case of COVID-19, declared orange zone

Covid in UP: District Magistrate Arun Kumar said Amethi's Musafirkhana area, where the woman lives, has been sealed after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi was declared an orange zone on Tuesday after a woman with a travel history to Ajmer tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the district’s first case of the disease, officials said. Till now, Amethi was a green zone, they said. District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar said Amethi’s Musafirkhana area, where the woman lives, has been sealed after she tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman returned to Amethi from Ajmer on May 1 with 27 other people. She has been admitted to a hospital at Kurwar in Musafirkhana. The other people who came with her have been quarantined at the A H Inter College in the area, he said. According to the officials, Amethi has been declared an orange zone as a precautionary measure.
The authorities have sent the samples of all 28 people for testing.
Till now, samples of seven people have tested negative for coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Kumar said.
Reports of the remaining 20 samples are awaited, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R M Srivasatava said.
The Union home ministry has divided districts in the country into red, orange and green zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling to regulate activities during the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended for another two weeks till May 17.
