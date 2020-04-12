Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, total mounts to 1,075

Published: April 12, 2020 6:58:30 PM

With the latest addition, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the state increased to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had “inter-state travel” history and the remaining were their contacts.

Rajesh also said six people have been discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state.

