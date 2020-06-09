Coronavirus in Sikkim: Six new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 13

All the six persons were lodged at designated quarantine centres, he said, adding that they have been shifted to COVID-19 Isolation Ward in STNM Hospital.
Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13, a senior Health Department official said on Tuesday. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary of Health department, Dr Pempa Tshering Bhutia said four persons from West Sikkim and one each from South and East Sikkim have
tested positive for COVID-19.
