Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update: COVID-19 positive cases in state mount to 45, more from Bhilwara

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Update: Fresh Coronavirus COVID-19 cases have been detected in Rajasthan amidst the 21-day nation-wide ‘complete lockdown’. Two new Coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Bhilwara taking the total new cases in the state to 45. Both patients are close relatives of the person who was tested COVID-19 positive and died due to prevailing comorbid conditions, Rajasthan Health Department official was quoted as saying by ANI.

The state government of Rajasthan had initially imposed a curfew and sealed the borders in Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu districts. Subsequently, the entire state was brought under lockdown from March 22. Apart from lockdown, a massive screening and survey of suspected coronavirus carriers have been going on across the state as health teams in large numbers are trying to trace the contagion. The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan today

According to the Union Health Ministry, 39 coronavirus positive cases for Indian nationals have been reported from Rajasthan. Two coronavirus positive cases for foreign nationals have been found. Three persons have been cured or discharged or migrated. So, no person has died due to coronavirus in Rajasthan.

Central Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative material to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.