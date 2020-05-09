Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 76 fresh cases in state; total COVID-19 count reaches 3,655

Jaipur is the worst-hit Rajasthan district with a total of 1,165 case, including 54 deaths.
Seventy-six fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,655.
The state has so far reported 103 deaths.
Among the fresh cases, the maximum 23 were reported from Udaipur, followed by Jaipur where 20 people were found infected with the virus on Saturday.
Thirteen cases surfaced in Ajmer; six in Jodhpur; four in Pali; three in Jalore; two each in Rajsamand and Churu; and one each in Kota, Barmer and Dausa, according to a government official.
Jaipur is the worst-hit Rajasthan district with a total of 1,165 case, including 54 deaths.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.