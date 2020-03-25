Coronavirus in Punjab: Six contacts of man who died due to COVID-19 test positive

Senior police officials take out a flag march and review arrangements for quarantine patients, during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Bathinda, Punjab. (Courtesy: PTI photo)

Coronavirus in Punjab: Curbing the spread of coronavirus has become a major challenge for authorities across India, case in point coming from Punjab where six people who had come in contact with the patient who passed away due to COVID-19 have now tested positive In SBS Nagar, HT reported. The 70-year-old from Banga sub-division in the district is the only casualty due to coronavirus in Punjab so far.

The samples of a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, and his 25-year-old son have all been found to be related to the deceased. The deceased patient had returned from Germany via Italy on March 7. He died on March 18 due to a cardiac arrest, the report said. His last rites were performed the same day, but his results only came on March 19 when it was discovered that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The HT report stated that the Punjab Health Department said in a press release that it had dispatched 282 samples for coronavirus and results of 33 were awaited. The remaining 28 positive cases are stable and these patients have all been put under isolation in government hospitals.

As per the data issued by the Ministry of Health, 29 coronavirus positive cases have been seen in Punjab, and one death has been recorded. Across India, the number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 562, including 519 Indians and 43 foreign nationals. So far, 41 people have recovered or been discharged or have migrated, whereas coronavirus has caused nine deaths in the country.

Punjab had clamped a state-wide curfew on Monday to check the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday, the state police had arrested 111 people and registered 232 FIRs with regards to curfew violations. On Wednesday though, curfew was relaxed from 8 AM to 11 AM in many parts of the state for purchasing groceries, medicines and essential items, PTI reported.