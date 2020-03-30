Coronavirus in Punjab: Police trace over thousand NRIs in Mohali, some yet to be tracked; check details

Mohali police have tracked more than a thousand Non-Resident Indians who have landed in the city this month. (Representational image: IE)

Coronavirus in Punjab: With most of the active coronavirus cases traced to people who had travel history, the Punjab police are tracking the Non-Resident Indians who have come back from abroad recently. In tune with the state-level strategy to counter COVID-19 outbreak, Mohali police have tracked more than a thousand Non-Resident Indians who have landed in the city this month, IE reported.

Out of a total of 1202 NRIs which are understood to have come into the city from abroad, the police have traced 1167 NRIs, IE reported. The police are looking for 35 more NRIs who have not been traced so far. In the process of identifying the NRIs spread across the district police had to face multiple difficulties, IE reported.

Many NRIs had changed their address and the police officials landed on wrong address mentioned on their documents. Some of them had changed their address so it was difficult for us to locate them, a senior police official told IE. The problem persists throughout the state but we have tracked 98 per cent of the cases in Mohali, he added. In many cases, passport mentioned one address while the renewed passport mentioned another one.

The officials said that they also had to resort to other ways including talking to sources and informing the health authorities. Punjab which has one of the largest NRIs populace in the country saw the entry of more than 90,000 NRIs after the outbreak of Coronavirus. The government had taken measures including directions to the returned NRIs to go under self-quarantine for 14 days to tackle the spread of COVID-19 virus. Authorities across the country had asked people who had come from abroad to self-report and remain under coronavirus quarantine but cases of hiding information and fleeing from government quarantine facilities have been reported. Many initial positive cases of the Coronavirus were traced to people who had come from abroad and found wanting in complying with the government guidelines.