  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus in Pune: PMC extends Covid-19 restrictions till December end with no major changes

By: |
December 2, 2020 4:12 PM

The number of new Coronavirus cases in the city saw a sudden increase after the festival of Diwali and it was being expected that more severe restrictions might be imposed to bring the situation in control but the city corporation has continued with the ongoing restrictions.

The PMC has also warned the residents that a second wave of Coronavirus might arrive in the city in the winters.The PMC has also warned the residents that a second wave of Coronavirus might arrive in the city in the winters.

The Municipal Corporation of Pune has extended the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the Pune city till the end of the year. However, the Corporation refrained from giving any relaxations on various restrictions that are in place in the city, the Indian Express reported. The number of new Coronavirus cases in the city saw a sudden increase after the festival of Diwali and it was being expected that more severe restrictions might be imposed to bring the situation in control but the city corporation has continued with the ongoing restrictions.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar was quoted as saying that the state government containment rules will help in containing the spread of the infection in the city. The Corporation has also been trying to unlock various activities in the city in accordance with a detailed Standard Operating Procedure. The Corporation had also allowed the re-opening of the schools for students studying between class 9th to 12th in the month of November. However, due to the poor response from the side of students and their guardians and the increase in the number of new cases, the Corporation postponed the re-opening of school till December 13.

Related News

Taking a cautious approach, the administration is allowing the resumption of only limited activities. The Corporation allowed the functioning of the malls and restaurants with the maximum of 50 per cent capacity. A separate squad to oversee the implementation of the social distancing rules and the Standard Operating Procedure was also formed which was also empowered to take action against those establishments violating the norms. Swimming pools have also cautiously been opened in the city only for the sportspersons.

The daily number of Coronavirus cases has fallen consistently in the city from the record number of 17,781 registered on September 20 to 4176 new cases recorded on November 17. The PMC has also warned the residents that a second wave of Coronavirus might arrive in the city in the winters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus in Pune PMC extends Covid-19 restrictions till December end with no major changes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccine: Phase-3 clinical trial of Covaxin commences in Kolkata
2Delhi to pitch for 10% lesser Covid tests than optimal capacity of labs for faster turn-around
3COVID-19: Active caseload in India drops to 4.28 Lakh after 132 days