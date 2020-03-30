Coronavirus in pets? Virologist says ‘doorknob’ led to human-to-cat COVID-19 transmission; check details

The cat recovered after nine days, the virologist said.

Coronavirus Pandemic: The first case of human to cat transmission of COVID-19 has come to the fore from Belgium, according to a report in Live Sciences. The report cited a statement of Belgium’s FPS Public Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment as saying that a domestic cat in Belgium contracted the disease a week after its owner got sick of COVID-19. The owner had returned from a trip to Northern Italy. The cat developed symptoms of coronavirus including diarrhea, vomiting and respiratory issues, the report added, quoting virologist and federal spokesperson for the coronavirus outbreak in Belgium, Steven Van Gucht.

The report added that the owner sent samples of the cat’s vomit and feces to the lab of Dr. Daniel Desmecht at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, where genetic tests showed that the samples had high levels of COVID-19 causing coronavirus. The cat recovered after nine days, the report quoted Gucht as saying.

Van Gucht was quoted as saying that cats and humans apparently have a similar kind of “doorknob” on the surface of respiratory cells which allow the COVID-19 causing virus to get inside.

The report also stated that scientists have found that in humans, the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus which causes COVID-19, attaches itself to ACE2, a receptor protein which is present outside the respiratory cells. Once inside the cells, the virus hijacks some of the machinery to replicate itself.

Van Gucht was quoted as saying that the ACE2 protein present in felines resembles the ones in humans and is most probably the cell receptor which SARS-CoV-2 is using for entering the cell.

He further added that even during the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, cats were infected with the coronavirus.

Other than the cat, the only pets which are believed to have been infected by the coronavirus due to their owners are two dogs in Hong Kong.