Coronavirus in Murthal! Delhiites who visited 2 famous dhabas told to self-quarantine after 75 staff members test positive

Murthal is about 50 kms away from Delhi and people from across the NCR region frequent the dhaba-cum-eateries which have been developed on the highway.

Delhiites who had recently visited two famous eateries in Murthal have been advised to go under self-quarantine and get themselves tested after over 75 workers at the two restaurants tested positive for Coronavirus. While 65 staff members have been diagnosed with Coronavirus at Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba which is considered to be the most famous restaurant in the area, 10 workers have tested positive at Garam Dharam dhaba, news agency PTI reported. The administration of Sonipat district under which the area falls has already sealed both the eateries. Murthal is about 50 kms away from Delhi and people from across the NCR region frequent the dhaba-cum-eateries which have been developed on the highway.

Sonipat’s Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia told PTI that both the restaurants have been sealed after a large number of staff members tested positive for the virus to stop the spread of the infection. On the other hand, a senior government official from the Delhi government told PTI that residents who had visited the two restaurants lately should immediately quarantine themselves and get tested after 3-4 days. The official who wanted to remain anonymous also said that visiting restaurants on highways is a very dangerous proposition as passengers coming from different cities frequent such places. He also said that contact tracing in such cases also posed huge challenges to the administration.

Contact tracing has also been started by the Sonipat administration and samples are being collected from other eateries in the vicinity of these two restaurants. Sonipat DC Punia said that all restaurants had been directed to register the contact details of all the visitors and as many people will be contacted as possible by the administration. Meanwhile, Sonipat’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. J S Punia told PTI that the majority of staff members who had tested positive at the two restaurants had recently come from Bihar.