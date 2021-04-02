Coronavirus in Mumbai: After record daily cases on Thursday, BMC mulling restricting local train travel, shutting religious places

At present there are more than 55000 active Coronavirus cases in the city.

As the capital city of Maharashtra recorded the highest daily tally of Coronavirus cases, the authorities in Mumbai are considering putting stringent curbs on local travel and shutting down religious places, theatres and cinema halls. Mumbai recorded a total of 8646 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday- the highest single day tally since the outbreak of Coronavirus in March 2020. According to an Indian Express report, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hinted at increasing curbs on travel and closing religious places and other public places including theatres, cinema halls among others.

Pednekar was quoted as saying that harsher measures are being planned as the people are not following Covid-19 protocols and there is an increasing rush at market places. The Mayor further said that the administration is also considering keeping shops closed on alternate days and introducing an odd-even system for opening of the shops. Zeroing in on local trains, the Mayor said that at present common people are allowed to travel on the local trains at particular timings during the day and the authorities could soon restrict the local train travel only for people working in the essential services. Currently, the general public is allowed to travel on the locals between 12 PM and 4 PM and from 9 PM till the end of the day

As far as the presence of people at religious places is concerned, the Mayor said that authorities have found that young as well as old people are frequently visiting religious places and the authorities might shut various religious places in the city. While the government has already issued guidelines to private establishments to restrict the attendance of employees below 50 percent, the authorities are soon going to conduct random checks to ensure 100 percent compliance with the directives.

Earlier CM Uddhav Thackeray had warned that the government could impose complete lockdown in select cities of the state if the spread of infection is not brought under check.