Coronavirus in Maharashtra: No night curfew in Mumbai; state records slight increase in new Covid cases

The coronavirus night restrictions in Mumbai which had been imposed by the city police have now been lifted. The Mumbai police had imposed the night curfew restrictions starting from 11 PM in the night till 6 AM in the morning in view of the chances of the spread of Coronavirus infection during the festive season. The restrictions were put in place by the police starting from December 23 and the authorities had said that the restrictions would be lifted after January 5, The Indian Express reported.

The authorities in the city had decided to impose night curfew restrictions as a precaution lest the Coronavirus spread increased in alarming proportion during the celebrations of Christmas and New Year. Mumbai was one of the worst Covid-19 affected cities in the country contributing to a large number of Coronavirus deaths in the state.

Even as the police authorities lifted the night curfew restrictions from today, the authorities insisted on other physical distancing guidelines as well as the mandatory wearing of masks in public places. The authorities also added that there would be no let-up in enforcing the social distancing guidelines and penalising the violators of Coronavirus safety guidelines.

It is pertinent to note that after a gap of 20 days Maharashtra for the first time registered more than 4,000 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday. The authorities were anticipating a slight increase in the number of Coronavirus cases after the celebration of Christmas and New Year. In addition to a total of 4,382 new cases reported in the state on Wednesday, 66 Covid-19 related casualties were also reported in the state on the day taking the total death toll in the state to 49,825.