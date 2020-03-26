Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates: First COVID-19 death reported as total positive cases touch 15

India is under 21-day lockdown (Reuters image)

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update: Madhya Pradesh has reported the first case of Coronavirus death in the state. Six new Coronavirus cases have been detected on Wednesday causing worry for the authorities taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 15. All districts of Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a complete lockdown along with the rest of India. A 65-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus at a government hospital in Indore on Wednesday. A journalist was among six persons who were tested COVID-19 positive in the state. So far, all coronavirus positive cases are Indian nationals. Not a single case has been reported for foreign nationals.

Apart from imposing lockdown, the state government has adopted all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly new Coronavirus which has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide. The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

Total coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh today

As per the official website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases for Indian nationals in Madhya Pradesh is 15 and the total confirmed cases for foreign nationals are nil. The total number of casualties stood at 1.

Central Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative material to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.