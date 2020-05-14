Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 131 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; tally rises to 2,238

For the last 19 days, the fatality rate due to the disease in the district has stayed below five per cent. (Representational image: IE photo)

As many as 131 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 2,238, a health official said on Thursday. Besides, a 58-year-old man succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, raising the death toll in the district to 96, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

He said 131 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, raising its tally to 2,238 from 2,107. So far, 1,046 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said, adding that as of now there are 1,096 active cases in the district, which is the worst hit by COVID-19 in the state.

The COVID-19 death rate in the district, which falls in the red zone, stood at 4.29 per cent on Thursday morning. For the last 19 days, the fatality rate due to the disease in the district has stayed below five per cent. Despite the imposition of curfew since March 25, the viral infection continues to spread in the city, which has a population of over 30 lakh.

The city has more than 300 COVID-19 containment zones covering about 8.25 lakh citizens of the urban areas. Asked about complaints of violation of lockdown norms in densely populated areas and if that is intensifying the COVID-19 scare in Indore, Jadia said there is a need to strictly enforce rules in these localities.

Though the third phase of lockdown is going to end on May 17, the local administration is in no mood to ease restrictions considering the current situation. District Collector Manish Singh has already said that people should remain mentally prepared for the extension of lockdown till this month end.