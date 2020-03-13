Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates: Kerala faces medical emergency, confirmed cases touch 17

As per the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Kerala name today is 17. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update: The total number of novel Coronavirus cases in Kerala is 17, according to the latest data provided by the central government. The state government of Kerala has been taking all measures to prevent the spread of the deadly new Coronavirus which has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide. The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

Total Coronavirus cases in Kerala today

As per the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Kerala name today is 17. All the confirmed cases are Indian nationals. As of now, the total number of confirmed cases for foreign national is nil.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India reached 75 on March 12, 2020. This included 56 Indians and 17 foreign nationals. The most number of novel coronavirus cases in India on March 12, 2020 was reported in Kerala (17), followed by Haryana (14), Maharashtra (11) and Uttar Pradesh (11). Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 3 coronavirus cases, while Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has also reported 1 case. Total number of cases in Rajasthan is 3, Telangana 1, Punjab 1, Karnataka 5, Delhi 6, Tamil Nadu 1 and Andhra Pradesh 1.

Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative material to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used tissued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.