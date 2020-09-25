Coronavirus in Kerala: Kerala records over 11000 new cases in 2 days, growth rate of Covid-19 cases remains high

the recovery rate in the state has dropped to 69.83 percent due to the recent spike in the number of cases.

Even as the country registered a slight fall in the number of active Coronavirus cases in past few days, the state of Kerala has emerged as the new hotspot adding over 11000 cases in past two days alone.The number of Coronavirus cases in the state is growing at the rate of 3.38 percent which is way above the national average and only less than that of Chhattisgarh which has a slightly higher Covid-19 case growth rate. The national growth rate of Coronavirus cases in the country hovers at about 1.63 percent which is less than half of that being seen in Kerala, the Indian Express reported.

The state whose Covid-19 containment strategy was reported to be exemplary in the initial phase of the pandemic recorded the highest tally of 6324 new cases on Thursday. On Wednesday the state had for the first time crossed the mark of 5000 new cases as it recorded 5376 new cases. The state has in total registered about 1.54 lakh Coronavirus cases so far out of which close to 46000 cases remain active. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday conceded that the situation in the state had turned grave and the state is moving towards a serious situation.

The viral growth of Covid-19 in the state could be gauged from the fact that the state has consistently been recording more new cases than recoveries for the last several weeks. On the other hand, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new cases at the national level for the past six days. While the recovery rate at the national level is consistently improving and has reached 81.55 percent, the recovery rate in the state has dropped to 69.83 percent due to the recent spike in the number of cases.

Tracing the recent hike in the number of Coronavirus cases due to lack of adequate testing, Health economist and guest faculty at IIM Kozhikode Prof Rijo M John told the Indian Express that the government has not stepped up testing even as the cases are increasing.

Dr Fazal Ghafoor, a member of the expert committee that is advising the state government acknowledged the need to ramp up testing but pointed out that the health system is still not under stress. He also said that even as 46000 active cases are there in the state, only 97 patients are on ventilator support and 371 patients have been admitted into the ICU.