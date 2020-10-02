Coronavirus in Kerala: As cases spike, govt bans assembly of more than 5 people

On Thursday, the tally of Coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 2 lakh figure with 8,135 fresh Coronavirus cases added on the day.

Amid the spiralling number of Coronavirus cases, the Kerala government has banned the gathering of more than five people across the state, effectively putting an end to all social and political gatherings till the end of this month, the Indian Express reported. The ban which has been imposed using section 144 of the CrPC will be effective from Saturday onwards and last till the end of October.

Even as all state governments led by the central government are unlocking various activities that were banned in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala government’s latest decision will again shut many activities which had earlier been opened. Prior to the latest ban on the assembly of more than five people, assembly of up to 100 people was allowed in the state’s non-containment zones. However, with the recent decision all social and political gatherings including marriage and other social ceremonies stand cancelled for this month.

On Thursday, the tally of Coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 2 lakh figure with 8,135 fresh Coronavirus cases added on the day. In terms of the active number of cases, the southern state of the country is now on third spot with a whopping 72,339 active cases at the moment. While the component of active Covid-19 patients out of the total Coronavirus cases in the country is at 14.9 percent, the share of active cases in Kerala out of the total number is about 34 percent which is the highest in the country. The findings of the second nationwide serological survey has also led experts to suspect that the actual number of Coronavirus cases could be several times that of confirmed cases.