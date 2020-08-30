Coronavirus in India: With 78,761 new cases, India registers biggest single-day spike in the world, tally crosses 35-lakh mark

With the number of Coronavirus positive cases rapidly increasing day by day, the number of Covid-19 active cases is also increasing, increasing the load on the stressed health care facilities.

With the biggest single-day spike of 78,761 new Covid-19 confirmed cases on Saturday, the tally of Coronavirus cases in India breached the 35-lakh mark, as per the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry. A total of 948 deaths related to Covid-19 were also recorded in the country on the same day, taking the death tally to 63,498 across the country since the onset of the virus. However, with the increasing caseload in the country the number of people who are recovering from the deadly disease is also increasing rapidly. A total of 64,935 patients recovered from the virus yesterday, helping the recovery rate of the country reach the figure of 76.61 percent.

With the number of Coronavirus positive cases rapidly increasing day by day, the number of Covid-19 active cases is also increasing, increasing the load on the stressed health care facilities. On Saturday, the active number of cases rose by about 12878 after accounting for the recoveries recorded on the same day. The mortality rate in the country which has substantially come down in the last few weeks is at 1.79 percent.

The states which are reporting a high increase in the number of Coronavirus cases include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Telangana. The daily increase in the number of Coronavirus cases after hovering between 60,000 and 70,000 for more than a fortnight has shown a sharp spike since the beginning of this week. The testing capacity in the country has also been ramped up substantially. The total number of samples tested on Saturday was 10.55 lakh.