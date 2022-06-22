Coronavirus in India today: India’s daily Covid-19 count surges; jumps 12000 mark for first time in three months

Covid-19 Latest Updates June 22: IIT had predicted another wave of Coronavirus to start on June 22nd, 2022, and peak from mid to late August. The study was carried out by researchers at IIT Kanpur, but was then yet-to-be peer-reviewed. The study had found that the new wave would last for four months.

Although there is no confirmation on the fourth wave yet, but the growing number of cases in India are directly signalling towards yet another round of panic and fear. Let’s break down today’s statistics provided by the Ministry of Health today.

India’s daily Covid-19 count surged on Wednesday, as the nation reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections in the past twenty four hours. The total active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span , according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The official data also informed of 13 fatalities including eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The latest updates pushed the country’s overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday to stand at 81,687, and now constitute 0.19% of the total infections, the ministry said.

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%.

It is worth noting that India on Tuesday, June 21st saw a drop in Covid-19 cases with the country reporting 9,923 cases, as per the official data.

