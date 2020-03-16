Coronavirus in India: PM Modi responds to Twitter users sharing actions taken by authorities in fight against COVID-19

The government has taken several measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to interact with some of the users about the measures they are taking to avoid the spread of coronavirus. In a message before the interaction, PM Modi wrote that with several users highlighting the various ways in which India is combating the menace of coronavirus, all the doctors, nurses, municipality workers, staff deployed at the airports and all other people who are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 will get a morale boost.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

An employer posted on Twitter that he had cancelled all the meetings, told employees to work from home, locked down the office and suspended all business-related travel. He further wrote that being a responsible employer and citizen was the utmost priority, with a view of keeping safety first. To this, PM Modi replied that the employer had taken wise steps and that cancelling social outings and suspending all non-essential travel were welcome measures.

A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/0pRrbmfXXm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

A Singapore-returned Twitter user posted that after his return on March 7, a public health centre official visited his place to check up on his health condition. He added that the forms he filled during immigration were being used and thanked the government for being proactive in prevention of coronavirus. Replying to the tweet, PM Modi said that health officials at all levels and various other authorities are working in tandem to tackle COVID-19. He further said that the government is not leaving any stone unturned in dealing with the pandemic.

At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/6QqZDCeqiZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Another user posted that an acquaintance of his was in the same Shatabdi train with a COVID-19 patient who escaped from Bengaluru. Soon after, the user’s acquaintance received a message to be tested for the virus, using the IRCTC information. PM Modi, replying to the tweet, said that responsible citizens could strengthen the fight against coronavirus. He further said that he believed no citizen would take any action which would endanger the lives of others.

Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do any thing that puts the lives of others in danger. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HVkdLKPpkS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

A journalist shared the account of a passenger who returned to Delhi from Seattle, US, via Tokyo in the last week of February. At that time, only passengers coming from Singapore, Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong and Japan were being screened for the virus. On the fourth day of having returned to India, a Sunday, she was visited by a team of doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the airport authorities, who had all her flight details. They asked the passenger how she was feeling and informed her that while her flight did not have any case of the virus, a flight from Italy also landed in Delhi at the same time. The passengers from Italy were not going through screening at that point, but as the cases of coronavirus among Italians and Italy-returned passengers rose, she was advised to self-quarantine for 15 days as a precautionary measure. She commended the fact that government officials were working on a Sunday, going from door to door to inform and check up on all the passengers. PM Modi replied to the tweet and praised the health officials who are helping all the citizens to stay safe and healthy.

Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/aTJIBF3Akz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Another user explained how the airport authorities have cordoned off areas of the airport to avoid intermingling of passengers from different flights and how the staff has minimised the time spent by each passenger at the airport by stepping in and undertaking the tasks like picking up the baggage from the baggage claim belt. Another user also praised the airport authorities and informed how officials at the Bengaluru airport are carrying out screening systematically and have placed sanitisers at every nook and corner of the airport. PM Modi said that the authorities are doing their best to ensure everyone remains healthy and that a united and coordinated response from everyone is what shows the strength of the nation in situations like these.

Doing our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/AaWB3lZzWc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

It is a united and coordinated response from everyone. This shows the strong spirit of our nation in such situations. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/tNK70HANh1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus spread in India over the last 15 days and the toll of active cases has crossed 110 so far. Moreover, two persons have also died due to the disease. As a result, the government has taken several measures to stop the spread of the virus, including prompt response from health and airport authorities.