Coronavirus in India: Over 3.5 crore samples tested even as tally crosses 31 lakh

Even as the number of Coronavirus cases is consistently recording an increase, there have been signs of the slowing down of the lethal virus

More than 3.5 crore samples have been tested across the country even as the graph of Coronavirus rises consistently in most states. The information about the testing figure touching the mark of 3.5 crore was shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry also said that the central government is resolutely following the ‘Test Track Treat’ strategy to overcome the Covid-19 health crisis in the country. The number of samples which have been tested crossed the 3.5 crore mark in the country with a total of 9.25 lakh tests done on Monday. The number of samples tested has consistently risen in the country with the laying of laboratory and other testing infrastructure in different parts of the country.

Even as the number of Coronavirus cases is consistently recording an increase, there have been signs of the slowing down of the lethal virus. The drop in the positivity rate, doubling rate along increase in the recovery rate are nascently pointing to the slowing down of the virus. The daily tally of Coronavirus has also been hovering between the 60,000 and 70,000 figure for the last few weeks. Importantly, even as testing is being ramped up in the country the positivity rate is not increasing and rather going down.

After incorporating the Coronavirus data recorded on Monday, the total number of cases in the country crossed the 31 lakh mark. A total of 60,975 positive cases of Coronavirus were also confirmed along with 848 patients succumbing to the disease on Monday. The total number of active cases in the country presently is 704,348 which is cumulatively 22.24 percent of the total confirmed cases. More than 24 lakh patients have recovered from the disease taking the recovery rate to 75.92 percent in the country. A total of 6,423 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, according to the latest Covid-19 data provided on the Health Ministry website.