Coronavirus in India: Only 1 in 6 COVID-19 positive patients using Aarogya Setu app, says report

Till this morning, India has reported 39,879 cases and 1323 deaths due to Covid-19.

Coronavirus fight: As the number of Coronavirus positive cases near 40,000-mark, it has been reported that only one in six Covid-19 patients are on Aarogya Setu app— which helps the government track and trace people with Covid symptoms. According to a report in The Indian Express, only about 6,250 of 37,000 positive cases were on the Aarogya Setu app. So far, the Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by 83.5 million users.

As per the report, 24 districts which account for at least half of the cases across the country have 15 million downloads or 18% of the total user base. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, and Ahmedabad are among the worst-hit districts. The report said that Delhi has the highest user base with 4 million users followed by Pune (1.5 million), Mumbai (2 million), and Thane (1.4 million).

According to the data in the report, 62 districts in the red zone had 25 million downloads.

Till this morning, India has reported 39,879 cases and 1323 deaths due to Covid-19. The Centre has been appealing for more downloads of the Aarogya Setu app which helps you know about the spread of Covid-19 in ones area. Launched by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on April 2, the app enables people to assess themselves the risk of catching the virus infection.

The app calculates the risk assessment based on people’s interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence. Once a user installs the Aarogya Setu app in his/her smartphone, it detects other devices with Aarogya Seva-installed that come in the proximity of the phone. The app can then calculate the risk of infection based on parameters if any of these contacts is tested positive.

The app also helps a user know whether s/he is in Red or Orange or Green Zone. It also helps the government take necessary timely steps for assessing risk of spread of infection, and ensure isolation where required.