Coronavirus in India: Massive jump in Covid-19 cases since January; Will IIT’s prediction of fourth wave come true?

Latest Updates on Covid-19: India recorded around 50,000 Covid-19 cases in the week that went by. This has been the biggest jump in the number of daily cases since January. The overall statistics of daily infections across states don’t look good and it has compelled the state governments to move in line with strict measures to avoid another deadly Covid wave. Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M K Stalin had recently chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. Tamil Nadu has seen a sharp increase in the number of cases. Stalin advised the health and family welfare, and local administration to work together in containing the virus’s spread. In fact, the state has not relaxed Covid-related protocols, and with the current surge in new cases, all the existing standard operating procedures will be followed in schools with educational institutions set to reopen on June 13th after being shut for summer vacation, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said.

Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new infections and three deaths due to Coronavirus while the positivity rate rose to 4.35 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. This was the third consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 600 cases and a positivity rate of more than 3 percent. Although there is no intimation from the official authorities on the possibility of another wave, but the rise in the number of cases, is speaking for itself. Here are the latest updates on the Coronavirus situation across India.

– As per the official data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India recorded 8,084 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,30,101. The daily positivity rate was over three percent after nearly four months.

– The country’s death toll climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent.

– An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent

– With the addition of 616 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane has gone up to 7,14,269, an official said told PTI on Monday. These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said. The district has been reporting more than 500 new cases of viral infection for the last four days.

(With Agency Inputs)