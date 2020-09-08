Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 growth rate is faster than national average

Incidentally, the share of Maharashtra in the total number of cases recorded in the country has come down from the high of over 40 per cent to over 20 per cent now.

Maharashtra, which has been the worst-affected state since the onset of Coronavirus in the country, has again started growing at a faster rate than the national Covid-19 growth rate. This is the first time in more than three months that the seven-day compounded growth rate in the state has gone past the national level. While the state’s Covid-19 growth rate has increased to 2.21 percent, the national compounded growth rate is hovering at 2.14 percent, The Indian Express reported.

The recent surge in the daily number of Coronavirus cases in the country was also majorly due to the increase in daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. From a level of reporting about 10,000-12,000 cases in a day, the state has now started recording more than 20,000 cases for the past days. This also explains the increase in the surge in the national tally, which has touched the mark of 90,000 cases in the past couple of days.

Incidentally, the share of Maharashtra in the total number of cases recorded in the country has come down from the high of over 40 per cent to over 20 per cent now. But still, the rise in the number of cases in the state is big enough to give a sudden spike to the tally of cases in the country. This also means that if further growth is seen in the cases reported in Maharashtra in the coming days then that will have a large bearing on the Coronavirus tally of the country. In the recent past even when more than 25 states in the country were having a higher growth rate than the national rate, the overall rate in the country remained low, thanks to decreasing cases in the state. However, if the growth in Maharashtra remains unabated then the daily growth rate of the country will most likely see an upward trend.

While the number of Covid cases in the country is seeing an upward trend due to Maharashtra, the state in return owes its recent surge to the city of Pune, which has registered the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country by crossing the 2-lakh mark. Troubles for the state are also increasing. Apart from huge number of Covid1-9 cases in Mumbai and Pune, cities like Nagpur has about 40,000 people infected with the disease. Aurangabad, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Satara are some of the other cities which are adding huge load of Coronavirus cases to the state and consequently to the country.