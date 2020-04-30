Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India jump to 33,050; new lockdown guidelines soon

Coronavirus in India Live Updates, Lockdown extension latest news: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 33,000-mark and the COVID-19 death toll is nearing 1100 as the scheduled period of lockdown is set to end soon. PM Narendra Modi-led Union government is expected to announce new guidelines to be implemented from May 4. Chief Ministers of many states have advised the Central government to extend the lockdown period so that coronavirus curve gets flattened. However, states like Punjab and West Bengal announced a slew of relaxation measures in the states. Meanwhile, researchers around the world and in India have been working on Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine as people are eagerly waiting for the good news soon.
As far as the global scenario is concerned, coronavirus cases are nearing 32 lakh and over 2.2 lakh people have died due to COVID-19 in the world, as per details shared by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Check Coronavirus India LIVE Updates, Coronavirus lockdown extension in India latest news State-wise, Coronavirus Death Toll, and other details here.
"There has to be a prioritization as our capacities are limited. We need to decide how do we keep the economy together so that when we re-open it's itself able to walk off the sick bed and not be impaired at that point. Most immediately, I think to keep people well and alive. But you have to treat this pandemic as a situation which is unprecedented. We have to break norms in order to tackle what is needed, while at the same time keeping in mind that there are only so many resources we have," Ex-RBI Governor R Rajan was quoted as saying by ANI.
Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with ride-hailing cab operator Meru to facilitate door-step delivery of essentials to the e-commerce firm’s customers. The service will be available across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. Apart from ensuring functionality of essential supply chains, the partnership will also support driver-partners with income opportunities, Flipkart said in a statement. READ MORE
The trading of goods and services has been predicted by WTO in its latest report to go down by 13-32% in the current year. Online selling of goods for many commodities are confined to documents passing hands (scanned copies of the original), but the actual movement of goods by road, rail, ships, and air would take some more time to settle as both loading and unloading of materials, either through machines or workmen, are to follow some restrictive guidelines and these are specific to each country. READ MORE
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is planning to start receiving applications from May 15 for the newly notified schemes worth over Rs 48,000 crore to promote electronics manufacturing as it wants to utilise the opportunity in making India a suitable alternative to China. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a global backlash against China, and recently Union minister Nitin Gadkari has also been reported saying India should look at converting the world’s “hatred” for China into an economic opportunity. READ MORE
In Chhattisgarh, flowers farmers in Balrampur have said they are incurring losses due to COVID-19 lockdown. Seema, a farmer said, "We are plucking the flowers and throwing them into the dump. If circumstances had been different, we would have earned huge profits as the yield is great this time."
"Caesarean section of a pregnant woman who had tested positive for coronavirus was done successfully by a team of Gynecologists at Sarojini Naidu Medical College," Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.
"10 COVID-19 positive cases found in Jhajjar. 9 out of them are vegetable vendors who have a history of travelling to Delhi and one is a nurse at a hospital. The total cases in Jhajjar district are 18," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Randeep Puniya was quoted as saying by ANI.
"No new cases for 4 days. Tests over 8100 per million," Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands tweeted.
411 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF, and private carriers. 237 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported by Lifeline Udan flights till date is around 776.73 tons covering over 4,04,224 km. Cargo load carried on April 28, 2020 was 28.05 Tons. ‘Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by MoCA in the domestic Sector to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said in a statement.
"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for March 2020 showing that demand (measured in total revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) dived 52.9 per cent compared to the year-ago period. This was the largest decline in recent history, reflecting the impact of government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. In seasonally adjusted terms, global passenger volumes returned to levels last seen in 2006. March capacity (available seat kilometers or ASKs) fell by 36.2% and load factor plummeted 21.4 percentage points to 60.6 per cent," IATA said in a statement.
From Monday, May 4, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are asking all passengers to wear a mouth-nose cover onboard their flights. In addition, the company recommends that passengers wear them throughout the entire journey, i.e. also before or after the flight at the airport, whenever the required minimum distance cannot be guaranteed without restriction. Despite numerous adjustments to service procedures, it is not always possible to maintain the required distance on a flight. Therefore, this measure serves as additional protection for all passengers. All flight attendants on Lufthansa Group flights in direct contact with customers will also wear a corresponding mask, the airlines said in a statement.
India has reported 1718 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 33050 (including 23651 active cases, 1074 deaths, 8325 cured/discharged/migrated), as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the ANI reported.
"Imposition of Section 144 CrPc in the district has been extended till May 7, 2020. There is no restriction on movement of people rendering or availing essential services," Kalaburagi (Karnataka) Deputy Commissioner Sharat was quoted as saying by ANI.
"There will be complete lockdown in the limits of Varanasi municipal corporation till May 3. Home delivery to be done for people in case they need anything. People will be allowed to move out of the limits only on health and medical grounds," District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, was quoted as saying by ANI.
"New guidelines to fight coronavirus will come into effect from May 4, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come," Ministry of Home Affairs said.
Delhi has reported 3,439 coronavirus cases in the national capital, the state government was quoted as saying by PTI.
The US has reported 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, according to AFP news agency.