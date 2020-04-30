Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India jump to 33,050; new lockdown guidelines soon

Read Coronavirus in India Updates LIVE, Lockdown Extension, Guidelines Latest News here

Coronavirus in India Live Updates, Lockdown extension latest news: Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 33,000-mark and the COVID-19 death toll is nearing 1100 as the scheduled period of lockdown is set to end soon. PM Narendra Modi-led Union government is expected to announce new guidelines to be implemented from May 4. Chief Ministers of many states have advised the Central government to extend the lockdown period so that coronavirus curve gets flattened. However, states like Punjab and West Bengal announced a slew of relaxation measures in the states. Meanwhile, researchers around the world and in India have been working on Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine as people are eagerly waiting for the good news soon.

As far as the global scenario is concerned, coronavirus cases are nearing 32 lakh and over 2.2 lakh people have died due to COVID-19 in the world, as per details shared by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

