Coronavirus Live Updates: Is Lockdown 4.0 coming? Total COVID-19 cases in India near 70,000

Coronavirus India Live Updates – Lockdown Extension 4.0 Guidelines Latest News: Total Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 70,000-mark while COVID 19 death toll is racing towards 2300 in the country, as per details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate in the country stands at 31 per cent, Health Ministry official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that lockdown maybe extended beyond May 17. However, there may be some more relaxations to states Meanwhile, Indian Railways has resumed passenger train operations on select routes. Talks are going on whether domestic flight service will also be started after May 17.

The Global hunt for coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine is on even as large parts of the world is battling a war against the highly contagious disease. Total confirmed coronavirus cases around the world are 4,175,284. So far, 2,85,971 people have died due to COVID 19, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data.

