Coronavirus Live Updates: Is Lockdown 4.0 coming? Total COVID-19 cases in India near 70,000

Coronavirus India Live Updates – Lockdown Extension 4.0 Guidelines Latest News: Total Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 70,000-mark while COVID 19 death toll is racing towards 2300 in the country, as per details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate in the country stands at 31 per cent, Health Ministry official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that lockdown maybe extended beyond May 17. However, there may be some more relaxations to states Meanwhile, Indian Railways has resumed passenger train operations on select routes. Talks are going on whether domestic flight service will also be started after May 17.
The Global hunt for coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine is on even as large parts of the world is battling a war against the highly contagious disease. Total confirmed coronavirus cases around the world are 4,175,284. So far, 2,85,971 people have died due to COVID 19, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data.
Highlights
In Uttarakhand, around 700 tourists from West Bengal are stranded in Haridwar since the Coronavirus Lockdown had begun. They said, "we are not facing any problem here, but we want to return to our homes. We request Mamata didi to make arrangements for us to return home." "We are in contact with West Bengal Govt to take back their people since lockdown started but we are yet to receive any response. We have made arrangements for their stay, food, and medical facilities but they want to return to their homes," Madan Kaushik Uttarakhand Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.
The economic downturn, aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to slash Indian media and entertainment industry’s revenue by 16% or Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the current financial year, stated a report released by Crisil Ratings on Monday.The overall revenue loss of Rs 25,000 crore will translate into “significantly” lower profits for companies despite cost-cutting measures, analysts at the firm said. READ MORE
In the US, the death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 80,000 with 830 COVID 19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per media reports.