Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise; over 15,000 patients cured

Coronavirus India Cases Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in India is near 53,000-mark and death toll due to COVID 19 is nearing 1800-mark. In India, there are 35,902 coronavirus active cases and so far 15266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured or discharged. A total of 1783 people died due to the highly contagious virus and one has been migrated, as per details shared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. While, the lockdown is on across India with several relaxations, flouting of social distancing norms have become a cause of concern. The whole world is endeavouring to find the Coronavirus vaccine. Efforts were also on in labs across India to manufacture the COVID 19 vaccine to check the deadly virus.
Around the world, over 38.45 lakh coronavirus cases have been detected. The most number of COVID 19 positive cases have been detected in the US, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdon and Russia. Over 2.69 COVID 19 related deaths have been reported across the globe. The US, UK, Italy and Spain have recorded more deaths than other countries, as per the information shared by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Highlights
After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day. A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal vale, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him. “I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House. READ MORE
Police personnel is checking vehicles and IDs and passes of people at Delhi-Gurugram border, Delhi-Ghazipur border amid Coronavirus Lockdown. Individual inter-state and inter-district movement have been curtailed in Gurugram in a bid to contain coronavirus cases, as per ANI report.
The United States has recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 75,543 according to Johns Hopkins University, according to AFP news agency.
In Madhya Pradesh, indelible ink is being applied to the index finger of buyers coming to purchase liquor, in the Hoshangabad district. Excise officer Hoshangabad, Abhishek Tiwari said, "It's being done to trace people in the near future if needed. Register with their details is also being maintained on all shops."
As part of Vande Bharat Mission, the first flight from Dhaka (Bangladesh) to Srinagar with 167 passengers will leave at 11 am with all medical students from Jammu and Kashmir, as per ANI report.
In Delhi, people have kept their belongings like helmets, bottles, sacks to mark their positions in queues outside liquor shops in Vasant Vihar amidst Coronavirus Lockdown, as per ANI report.
"On May 5, 15 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state taking a total number of active cases to 400. Out of the 15 cases, 3 persons had returned from Mumbai, Maharashtra. We are conducting test of all the people who are returning from other states," Telangana Health Department was quoted as saying by ANI.