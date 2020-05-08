Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise; over 15,000 patients cured

Coronavirus India Cases Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in India is near 53,000-mark and death toll due to COVID 19 is nearing 1800-mark. In India, there are 35,902 coronavirus active cases and so far 15266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured or discharged. A total of 1783 people died due to the highly contagious virus and one has been migrated, as per details shared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. While, the lockdown is on across India with several relaxations, flouting of social distancing norms have become a cause of concern. The whole world is endeavouring to find the Coronavirus vaccine. Efforts were also on in labs across India to manufacture the COVID 19 vaccine to check the deadly virus.

Around the world, over 38.45 lakh coronavirus cases have been detected. The most number of COVID 19 positive cases have been detected in the US, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdon and Russia. Over 2.69 COVID 19 related deaths have been reported across the globe. The US, UK, Italy and Spain have recorded more deaths than other countries, as per the information shared by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Check Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 Vaccine News India; Lockdown Latest Update; Coronavirus Cases in India State Wise Coronavirus Death Toll, Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update