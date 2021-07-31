Coronavirus Live Updates: At 41,649, India reports marginal dip in daily caseload; Kerala enters total lockdown from today

A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Covid Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Latest Statistics India Live News July 31st: India on Saturday recorded a marginally lesser number of new Covid cases, the morning health bulletin said. The morning update said that 41,649 fresh corona infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours. It was yet another day when the recoveries were less than the total number of infections in a day. The government data said that 37,291 people were cured of the viral infection. The recovery rate more or less remains steady at 97.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to report half of the total caseload in the country. The state government says that the infections are not a cause of worry. But the real tension is around the depleting stocks of vaccines. The Kerala government maintains that the situation is well under control. In view of the fresh surge, a complete lockdown will be in force in Kerala for the next 48 hours.

On the global front, China is reporting its worst outbreak since Wuhan. The Nanjiang province of China is reporting new cases fuelled by Delta spread. Talking about this variant, which was first detected in India, the US CDC says that Delta is as contagious as Chickenpox. The internal report urges the people to return to ‘universal masking’.

As the world grapples with the Delta surge, here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the world: