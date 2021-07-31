Coronavirus Live Updates: At 41,649, India reports marginal dip in daily caseload; Kerala enters total lockdown from today

Covid Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Latest Statistics India Live News July 31st: India on Saturday recorded a marginally lesser number of new Covid cases, the morning health bulletin said. The morning update said that 41,649 fresh corona infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours. It was yet another day when the recoveries were less than the total number of infections in a day. The government data said that 37,291 people were cured of the viral infection. The recovery rate more or less remains steady at 97.37 per cent.
Meanwhile, Kerala continues to report half of the total caseload in the country. The state government says that the infections are not a cause of worry. But the real tension is around the depleting stocks of vaccines. The Kerala government maintains that the situation is well under control. In view of the fresh surge, a complete lockdown will be in force in Kerala for the next 48 hours.
On the global front, China is reporting its worst outbreak since Wuhan. The Nanjiang province of China is reporting new cases fuelled by Delta spread. Talking about this variant, which was first detected in India, the US CDC says that Delta is as contagious as Chickenpox. The internal report urges the people to return to ‘universal masking’.
As the world grapples with the Delta surge, here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the world:
Highlights
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday that the country could face a fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the delta variant, by the end of summer if restrictions are eased too quickly and before enough people have been vaccinated. Dr Theresa Tam said robust vaccination rates have helped reduced hospitalizations and deaths but inoculations must rise further to avoid renewed strain on hospitals and the health-care system. She urged younger adults to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible, saying they continue to lag among age groups but are associated with the highest rates of disease transmission. About 6.3 million Canadians have not received a first dose and over 5 million have not had a second, Tam told a news briefing. - AP
Walt Disney Co said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases."Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions," Disney said.The company also said all the newly hired employees will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning their employment.Disney's announcement comes after major tech companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said earlier this week that all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.Health authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. - Reuters
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he hopes regulators as soon as next month could start granting full approval for the COVID-19 vaccines, a move he said could spur unvaccinated Americans to get the shots.The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna two-dose vaccines and Johnson & Johnson's one-dose shot are currently being administered under emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot and make local officials more comfortable about implementing vaccine mandates, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the White House, said in an interview with Reuters.In addition, formal FDA approval would give physicians the ability to prescribe a third dose of the vaccine to people with weakened immune systems on an off-label basis, Fauci said. - Reuters
Thailand reported on Saturday a daily record of 18,912 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 597,287. The country also reported 178 new deaths, also a daily record, taking total fatalities to 4,857. - Reuters
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Saturday reported 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases.No athletes made up the latest cases. The latest daily coronavirus infections have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 241. - Reuters
China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.The National Health Commission said in a statement 25 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day. There were no new deaths.A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said.The province's capital city of Nanjing is currently facing an outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant that surfaced earlier this month.China also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier.As of July 30, mainland China had a total of 92,930 confirmed coronavirus cases.China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636. - Reuters
New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 210 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as police cordoned off downtown Sydney with multiple checkpoints to prevent a planned anti-lockdown protest.Sydney and its vicinities have been under a weeks-long strict lockdown that is to last at least until the end of August while battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. Saturday's numbers bring the outbreak to 3,190 cases.About 1,000 police officers have been deployed around Sydney to prevent an unauthorised demonstration against the lockdown and the police have been issuing prohibition notices to taxi and rideshare services banning them from taking passengers to demonstrations, the NSW police said.Protests last weekend resulted in a series of arrests and clashes with police.A late-July poll by the NSW-based market research firm Utting Research showed, however, that only 7% of the people support the demonstrations. - Reuters
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,400 to 3,769,165, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 21 to 91,658, the tally showed. - Reuters
The daily health bulletin issued by the Modi govt shows that there has been a very marginal, but steady increase in the number of active cases in India. The 8 am bulletin said that there were 4,08,920 active cases in the country at the moment. After dropping below the 4-lakh mark on July 27, the Covid-19 cases have been rising gradually since then.