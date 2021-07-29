Coronavirus Live Updates: In battle of Covid origins, China vs US is pushing humanity into uncertain future

coronavirus in india live updates

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: India’s corona graph has witnessed a significant uptick this week. One of the key reasons is the sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases in Kerala. The state accounts for nearly half of the total caseload in the country. Meanwhile, days after the WHO announced that it would be launching a fresh round of probe into the origins of novel coronavirus, China has not only rejected the idea of the probe but also accused the US of hiding some crucial details. Beijing says that if the world officials are looking to investigate the labs then America’s Fort Detrick lab must also be probed. Many say that this is just another tactic by China to deflect the attention from phase 2 of the WHO probe. The new round of investigation must not transform into another platform for the US and China to trade allegations. Because remember, with each passing day, we are going further away from the truth of coronavirus. This will only push humanity into an uncertain future.

Meanwhile in India, the Narendra Modi government has decided to ask the states to submit fresh data related to the Oxygen deaths during the second wave of coronavirus. This comes after the Centre replied in Parliament that it doesn’t have ‘any data’ related to Oxygen deaths in the country.

