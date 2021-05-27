Coronavirus India News Live: Is India ready for ‘Unlock 2021’? Amid vaccine crisis, has time come for reopening states?

A health worker collects swab sample of a child passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 Cases and Death in India in Last 24 Hours Live Count: Delhi’s positivity rate has gone down to 2 per cent. Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday saw just saw 3300 new Covid cases. There are reports that Gujarat is also planning to ease the corona curbs. With the daily caseload stabilising, is it time for India to go for another unlock? Should the states relax the lockdowns? Experts say that India must learn the brutal lesson from the second wave and decide very, very cautiously on opening up the cities. While everyone agrees that we need to open up the states to reignite the economic engine, the point remains – When? How soon is too soon? Because we don’t have enough vaccines and not many people have been inoculated. Are lockdowns the only way to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus? As India ponders over unlock 2021, here are the latest updates from across the country and around the globe