Coronavirus Latest Updates: Lockdown in over 80 districts as positive COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus Lockdown in India: After PM Narendra Modi ’s appeal, Indians observed 14-hour voluntary lockdown which is now extended in many places.

Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: Total number of coronavirus cases in India so far have crossed 350. Multiple states and over 100 cities across the country are in lockdown till March 31. From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh and From Punjab to Kerala, different states announced a slew of measures after a surge in Coronavirus cases across the nation. After PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, Indians observed 14-hour voluntary lockdown which is now extended in many places including Goa. As per the latest health ministry data, there are 329 Indians with positive and active Coronavirus infection. Apart from that 23 are cured and 7 have died. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of cases so far.

On Sunday, it was announced that over 75 districts with active coronavirus cases will be in lockdown. Rajasthan, Punjab, Bengal and many other states have announced state-wide lockdown. Indian Railways has stopped all passenger train services till March 31. In this period, goods services will keep on running. Metro and suburban train services have also been restricted in many cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Bangalore, etc. During the lockdown, state administrations have been advised to keep the essential services running. Hospitals, medical stores grocery and vegetable shops are asked to function normally.

