Coronavirus Latest Updates: Lockdown in over 80 districts as positive COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: Total number of coronavirus cases in India so far have crossed 350. Multiple states and over 100 cities across the country are in lockdown till March 31. From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh and From Punjab to Kerala, different states announced a slew of measures after a surge in Coronavirus cases across the nation. After PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, Indians observed 14-hour voluntary lockdown which is now extended in many places including Goa. As per the latest health ministry data, there are 329 Indians with positive and active Coronavirus infection. Apart from that 23 are cured and 7 have died. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of cases so far.
On Sunday, it was announced that over 75 districts with active coronavirus cases will be in lockdown. Rajasthan, Punjab, Bengal and many other states have announced state-wide lockdown. Indian Railways has stopped all passenger train services till March 31. In this period, goods services will keep on running. Metro and suburban train services have also been restricted in many cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Bangalore, etc. During the lockdown, state administrations have been advised to keep the essential services running. Hospitals, medical stores grocery and vegetable shops are asked to function normally.
Financial Express Online brings to you latest news and updates on Coronavirus lockdown, LIVE. Stay tuned:
Highlights
There have now been over 81,000 cases in China, and the death toll has reached 3,270 in China. The outbreak has killed more than 14,400 people worldwide. (AFP)
China reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus on Monday, but confirmed another 39 infections brought in from overseas. Nine more people died, the National Health Commission said, all in the epicentre city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged late last year. Two months after China took the dramatic steps to lock down some 56 million people in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, infections have slowed dramatically, and for five consecutive days there have been no new cases in the province. - AFP
Short-term impact is likely to be negative for retail, QSR and non-essential CPG and positive for essential CPG
Potential ramifications of Covid-19 are tough to predict with any degree of accuracy. Even as it is tough to say how the outbreak curve shapes up in India and what the government response at various points in the curve will be, the fear curve among people will likely be quite similar to what countries with larger outbreaks have already seen. Read Full Report Here
The plan includes splitting the central bank’s staff into smaller groups operating from separate locations in order to enforce social distancing, sources aware of the development told FE. The plan was kicked off on March 19 to ensure continuity of critical services of the RBI. READ FULL REPORT HERE
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has announced that effective Monday banks will undertake only essential services like cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearances, remittances and government transactions. “Other non-essential services during this period may be suspended,” the IBA said in a statement. “We appeal to everyone, to visit branch premises only in case of absolute necessity,” it said. READ FULL REPORT HERE