Coronavirus In India Live Update: India witnesses single-day rise of 39,070 Covid cases, positivity rate consistently below 3% for last 13 days

Coronavirus India Live Update, Coronavirus Third Wave In India Live News: India recorded 39, 070 fresh coronavirus cases and 492 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The infection tally is at,19,34,455, while the death count climbed to 4,27,862. The active cases comprised 1.27 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.39 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the vaccine production in the country has been increased from 2.5 lakh doses per day to around 40 lakh doses per day, said Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS) for Health recently. US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use approval in India.

Delhi CM has announced on Saturday that all weekly markets will re-open August 9 onwards adhering to proper Covid-19 protocols. The national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent. Kerala on the other hand still remains to be a cause of concern as it reported 20,367 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths. Neighboring Tamil Nadu recorded 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths, the Health Department said on Saturday.

