Coronavirus in India Live Updates: India sees slight dip in cases, Covid-19 death rate remains a cause of concern; several states extend lockdown

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Lockdown restriction in India, Covid Vaccine India Live Updates: India is seeing some early signs of decline in the number of new coronavirus cases but the Covid-19 death rate of certain states still remain a cause of concern for the government. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the number of recovered patients has also increased. While the overall situation is stabilising, the government has cautioned against any laxity in measures to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.

This is apparently why many states have decided to extend the ongoing lockdown. Delhi and Haryana have extended the lockdown till May 24. The Punjab government has announced that all existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state will continue till May 31. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that the partial coronavirus curfew will continue till 7 AM on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Centre has urged states and Union Territories to ensure proper arrangements for managing the rise in Covid-19 infections in rural and peri-urban areas. A high-level video conference meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul in this regard.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of rural areas witnessing a very high number of coronavirus infections with increasing fatality and positivity rate, combined with low reported levels of testing.

