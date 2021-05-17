  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus in India Live Updates India sees slight dip in cases Covid-19 death rate remains a cause of concern several states extend lockdown

Updated: May 17, 2021 9:24:46 am

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension Latest Updates, States Facing Coronavirus Vaccine Shortage, Coronavirus Daily Count Live Updates: While the overall situation is stabilising, the government has cautioned against any laxity in measures to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus Counts in India Live, Coronavirus Prevention Live UpdatesSeveral states have decided to extend the ongoing lockdown. (File Photo: PTI)

Coronavirus Daily Cases and Lockdown restriction in India, Covid Vaccine India Live Updates: India is seeing some early signs of decline in the number of new coronavirus cases but the Covid-19 death rate of certain states still remain a cause of concern for the government. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the number of recovered patients has also increased. While the overall situation is stabilising, the government has cautioned against any laxity in measures to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Also read: CoWIN Vaccine Registration for 18+ Age: Registration for COVID-19 vaccination India phase 3 kicks off — here’s all there is to know

This is apparently why many states have decided to extend the ongoing lockdown. Delhi and Haryana have extended the lockdown till May 24. The Punjab government has announced that all existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state will continue till May 31. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that the partial coronavirus curfew will continue till 7 AM on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Centre has urged states and Union Territories to ensure proper arrangements for managing the rise in Covid-19 infections in rural and peri-urban areas. A high-level video conference meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan along with Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul in this regard.

Beware! Government issues advisory against these fake CoWIN vaccine registration apps

The meeting comes in the backdrop of rural areas witnessing a very high number of coronavirus infections with increasing fatality and positivity rate, combined with low reported levels of testing.

Follow Financial Express live blog for the latest news and confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe:

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Covid-19 Lockdown In States Latest Update, Daily Coronavirus Cases in India, Vaccine Shortage, CoWin Registration and Vaccination Drive in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Telangana, Delhi Live Coverage

    09:24 (IST)17 May 2021
    Coronavirus Live Updates: South Africa plans to vaccinate 5 mn citizens at highest risk of COVID death by June

    South Africa has announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate by the end of June its five million citizens at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19 in the second phase of its programme to combat the pandemic. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a national television broadcast on Sunday evening that the first phase had ended on Friday with 478,000 of the planned 500,000 healthcare workers receiving the jab. "These (remaining) doses will not be used for Phase 2 or Phase 3, but they will be used by the Medical Research Council to conduct some important studies and programmes that will help us to understand how vaccines work for population groups such as people living with HIV, and pregnant and lactating mothers," Mkhize said. The second phase starting on Monday will see vulnerable people such as those over 60 and those with comorbidities receiving priority before the general public can get vaccinated in the next phase. (PTI)

    09:23 (IST)17 May 2021
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Thane district's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh-mark

    With the addition of1,314 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has crossed the five lakh-mark, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday and the infection count has now reached 5,00,825, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 49 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,476, he said. Currently, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.69 per cent, the official said. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. (PTI)

    09:23 (IST)17 May 2021
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 patient's body carried to crematorium on a cart in Bihar's Nalanda
    09:14 (IST)17 May 2021
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

    The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said. Kamrup Metropolitan reported the maximum number of new deaths at 13, followed by Udalguri at five, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup and Sonitpur at four each, Cachar, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong at three each, Darrang, Hojai and Tinsukia at two each. (PTI)

    09:04 (IST)17 May 2021
    Coronavirus Live Updates: 21 more members of vulnerable tribal groups test COVID positive in Odisha

    Twenty-one more members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Odisha were afflicted with coronavirus, taking their number to 45, official sources said on Sunday. The PVTG is a classification by the central government for tribes based on their relative physical isolation, declining population, low levels of literacy and pre- agricultural stage of economy such as hunting, food gathering and shifting cultivation. Before 2016, PVTGs were known as Primitive Tribal Groups. (PTI)

    09:03 (IST)17 May 2021
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Meghalaya reports 569 new COVID cases, 19 more fatalities

    Meghalaya on Sunday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 23,332, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 320 as 19 more people succumbed to the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said. Of the fresh fatalities, 16 were reported from East Khasi Hills district and one each from West Khasi, South-West Khasi and West Garo. The state now has 4,534 active cases. (PTI)

