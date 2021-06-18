Coronavirus India News Live Update: As Maharashtra experts sound alarm over third wave, states beef up health infra

Students and international travellers wait in a queue to complete paperwork before receiving COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a dedicated vaccination centre for international travellers, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India News Live: With crowds returning to the streets, India will see the third wave of the coronavirus sooner than later. In a grim warning, the Maharashtra Covid task force has said that if the public goes on about doing its business the usual way, Maharashtra will see the third wave in less than 2 weeks. With the Delta variant still prevalent, states are reconciling the death data. Madhya Pradesh Congress has demanded the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government to report the actual numbers. As the global death toll crosses the 4 million mark, the pandemic seems to be far from over. Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe.