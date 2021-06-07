Coronavirus News Highlights: COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days; Haryana extends COVID restrictions till June 14

Active Covid-19 caseload in India declined to 14,77,799 on Sunday as 1,89,232 patients recovered from the coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Highlights: India reported 1,14,460 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily surge in 60 days, and 2,677 deaths (the lowest in 42 days) in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data on Sunday. In a sign of improvement in the Covid-19 situation, India has been reporting below 2 lakh Coronavirus cases for the past few weeks. As many as 189,232 patients have been cured/discharged from the hospitals, while and 2,677 succumbed deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said on Sunday. Single-day rise of 1,14,460 cases pushed India’s Covid-19 tally to 2,88,09,339; Death toll surged to 3,46,759 with 2,677 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent; active Covid-19 cases also dropped to 14,77,799, now accounts for just 5.13 percent of total cases.

As the Covid-19 situation improves, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Maharashtra are among the states/UTs that have started have the process of gradual unlocking. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the second phase of unlocking Delhi as new cases dropped to 414, the lowest in over 2 months. In unlock 2.0, Kejriwal allowed markets and shopping malls to reopen from Monday on an odd-even system between 10 am and 8 pm daily, and the start of Delhi Metro at 50% capacity.

As several states in India weighing options for Covid unlocking, catch all the live updates on Coronavirus from India and the world here: