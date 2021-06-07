Coronavirus News Highlights: COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days; Haryana extends COVID restrictions till June 14

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Highlights: India reported 1,14,460 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily surge in 60 days, and 2,677 deaths (the lowest in 42 days) in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data on Sunday. In a sign of improvement in the Covid-19 situation, India has been reporting below 2 lakh Coronavirus cases for the past few weeks. As many as 189,232 patients have been cured/discharged from the hospitals, while and 2,677 succumbed deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said on Sunday. Single-day rise of 1,14,460 cases pushed India’s Covid-19 tally to 2,88,09,339; Death toll surged to 3,46,759 with 2,677 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent; active Covid-19 cases also dropped to 14,77,799, now accounts for just 5.13 percent of total cases.
As the Covid-19 situation improves, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Maharashtra are among the states/UTs that have started have the process of gradual unlocking. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the second phase of unlocking Delhi as new cases dropped to 414, the lowest in over 2 months. In unlock 2.0, Kejriwal allowed markets and shopping malls to reopen from Monday on an odd-even system between 10 am and 8 pm daily, and the start of Delhi Metro at 50% capacity.
As several states in India weighing options for Covid unlocking, catch all the live updates on Coronavirus from India and the world here:
Highlights
Markets, malls and offices in the national capital are all set to reopen on Monday after being shut for one-and-half-months, with the police and district administration deploying teams across the city to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour.
The Metro train services that were stopped on May 10 will also resume from Monday morning with 50 per cent seating capacity only. | Read More
COVID19 | Maharashtra records 12,557 new cases, 233 deaths, and 14,433 discharges today; the recovery rate in the State is 95.05% (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh reports 735 new COVID cases, 1,934 patient discharges, and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours
Active cases: 10,103Total discharges: 7,66,756Death toll: 8,337 (ANI)
Assam reports 2,228 new COVID cases, 4,076 patient discharges, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours
Active cases: 49,518Total discharges: 3,80,419 Death toll: 3,658 (ANI)
Haryana govt extends lockdown clamped in state to curb Covid spread by another week till June 14, but eases several restrictions (PTI)
Telangana reports 1,436 new COVID cases, 3,614 recoveries, and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours
Active cases: 27,016Total recoveries: 5,60,776Death toll: 3,378 (ANI)
Haryana and Sikkim were the latest to extend lockdown from Monday but have eased the curbs like several other states including Maharashtra that have announced cautious steps towards restarting or scaling up activities after over a month following a decline in COVID cases.
"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said ahead of the start of the 'five-tier' unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts. | Read More
After AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Delhi to start screening for clinical trials of Covaxin on children from tomorrow: Sources (ANI)
Vaccinated passengers may not need RT-PCR report for domestic travel, discussion by govt underway (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 1,459 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours; active cases at 8,361 (ANI)
COVID19 | Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 fresh cases, 434 deaths and 33,161 recoveries today; active cases at 2,44,289 (ANI)
Delhi Police briefed shopkeepers on COVID guidelines and got shops marked even-odd in several markets today.
As part of the unlocking process, markets will partially open up from tomorrow (ANI)
Haryana govt extends COVID restrictions till June 14; shops, malls, restaurants, bars, religious places permitted to reopen with certain conditions (ANI)
COVID19 | Karnataka reports 12,209 new cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 2,54,505 (ANI)
Manipur reports 823 new cases, 9 deaths, and 646 recoveries; active cases at 9,184. The recovery rate in the State is 81.77% (ANI)
Kerala records 14,672 fresh COVID infections (positivity rate - 14.27%), 21,429 recoveries, and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours
Active cases: 1,60,653 Total recoveries: 24,62,071Death toll: 9,946 (ANI)
Goa records 403 fresh COVID cases, 1,449 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 7,154Total recoveries: 1,49,479Death toll: 2,760 (ANI)
Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who was admitted to ICU of PGIMER Chandigarh on June 3 & is being treated for COVID-19, is showing continuous improvement. His condition has been observed better today than previous days: PGIMER, Chandigarh (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,165 new COVID cases, 2,446 discharges, and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 17,928Total discharges: 16,59,209Death toll: 21,252 (ANI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says permission for film & TV shootings in Mumbai will be given if city's daily COVID-19 case count is brought under control (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the doorstep ration delivery scheme by his government was stalled by the Centre and appealed to him to allow its implementation in the national interest. He said the scheme should be implemented across the country in view of COVID-19 otherwise ration shops will act as “super-spreaders”. | Read More
The infected Asiatic lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as Vandalur zoo here, have been quarantined and on a regimen of antibiotics and other prophylactic drugs. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who visited the zoo on Sunday and took stock of the situation, directed the officials of Environment & Forest department and the facility to provide the best treatment to the infected lions as per protocols. Also, he instructed the authorities to ensure proper vaccination is administered to all animal handlers and officials at the zoo where the first instance of COVID-19 was found among the lions. (PTI)
Amid rising deaths of pregnant women due to COVID-19, a report has made a strong case for their vaccination on a priority basis. For Covid not to further aggravate the already heavy burden of maternal and under five mortality, there is a strong case for inclusion of pregnant women as a high priority group for vaccination, a report prepared by a group of doctors led by Yamini Sarwal of Delhi-based Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital said. "We recommend including COVID-19 vaccination in the routine protocol for antenatal care in all countries, particularly India and Indonesia, in view of their high dual burden," it said. Currently, either pregnant women are not included for vaccination, or the policies are ambiguous with the decision being often left to the woman, the report said. Evidence is emerging of the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccination, which along with benefits of passing on the protection to the newborn, call for including pregnant women in the high priority group for vaccination, it said. Observing that pregnant women are known to be at significantly higher risk for severe coronavirus-related complications compared with non-pregnant women, it said, the issue of protecting such women is critical. Vaccination has emerged as a reliable protective measure against severe COVID-19 infection, the report noted. (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh reports 8,976 new COVID cases, 13,568 patient discharges, and 90 deaths in past 24 hours Active cases: 1,23,426 Total discharges: 16,23,447Death toll: 11,466 (ANI)
Hundreds of doctors and paramedics in Jammu and Kashmir have been braving the odds in their fight against COVID-19 since last year and many of them are leading the challenge even now when vaccination against the dreaded disease is going on. There are many stories of courage, commitment and determination of countless frontline workers and two young health workers Tabassum Ara and Shabina Kouser are among them. The duo has taken up multiple assignments and donned many hats while serving people since the pandemic began last year. Ara (29) is posted at the district hospital in south Kashmir's Pulwama, while 31year-old Kouser serves the people in Anantnag district and they have so far vaccinated around 15,000 people. Ara's fighting spirit against COVID-19 has been unflinching from the beginning of the outbreak, officials said. They said she has served the people, especially COVID-infected patients and their families, in multiple roles without fear and with utmost dedication. She even volunteered to take the first COVID vaccine jab in the district when there was vaccine hesitancy among the people as well as healthcare workers, the officials said. Ara, who has been working in the National Health Mission for the last 10 years, has so far vaccinated about 7,000 people even when her family did not remain uninfected from the virus. The health worker even vaccinated about 30 attendants of COVID positive patients at a dedicated COVID hospital in Pulwama when others were apprehensive to go near them. (PTI)
The Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till June 14 in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, an official release said. The lockdown restrictions were scheduled to end on June 7. However, the state government also announced some relaxations like allowing hardware shops to remain open from 7 am to 2 pm. Shops selling groceries and vegetables can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, an extension of two more hours. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to review the management of the pandemic in the Himalayan state. Cabinet ministers, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other senior officials attended the meeting. The state government has decided to vaccinate 65,000 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in June. Sikkim has reported 17,111 COVID-19 cases and 273 fatalities so far. (PTI)
A notification issued on Sunday put Thane and Navi Mumbai civic areas in category 2 of Maharashtra government's five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from June 7 based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds. The notification, issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, placed Kalyan Dombivali municipal limits in category 3. Category 2 is for cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, while category 3 comprises areas where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. (PTI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the government was taking a "calculated risk" by relaxing the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, and added that people need to take care of themselves. He made the statement during a virtual meeting with leading industrialists. The state government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state from Monday, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds. A notification to this effect was issued on Friday night. "The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately. Some criteria and levels have been fixed and the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them," the chief minister said. (PTI)
Hyderabad | Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council & Medicover Hospitals hold mega Covid vaccination drive at Hitex Ground. Till now, we've received around 37,000 registrations. I appeal to other private hospitals to hold such drives too: VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad (ANI)
A mob of 3,000 people led by Maharashtra Legislative Council member Vinayak Mete was booked on Sunday for holding a march a day earlier in violation of COVID-19 norms to demand reservations for the Maratha community. An official said the march was conducted without permission from police or civic authorities, following which the participants were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. (PTI)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies' summit next week to urge world leaders to commit to vaccinating the global population by the end of 2022. Johnson is expected to stress the importance of a global vaccination drive when he meets with fellow world leaders on Friday in Cornwall, on the coast of southwestern England, for the first face-to-face G-7 summit since the pandemic hit. "The world is looking to us to rise to the greatest challenge of the postwar era: defeating COVID and leading a global recovery driven by our shared values," he said in a statement Sunday. "Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history." US President Joe Biden and leaders of Canada, France, Italy and Japan will arrive in Cornwall from Friday for three days of talks focusing on the global recovery from the pandemic. Britain's government pledged in February to give most of the country's surplus vaccine supply to COVAX, the United Nations-backed programme aiming to supply poorer countries with jabs. (AP)
Bus services for general public will resume in Mumbai tomorrow. Number of passengers will not be more than the number of seats on any bus. Wearing of face mask will be mandatory: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (ANI)
The Delta variant of COVID-19, or the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, is around 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha or so-called Kent variant of concern (VOC), UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday. The senior Cabinet minister said the spread of the Delta variant, behind a recent rise in coronavirus infections in the country, had made the unlocking plans set for June 21 more difficult. However, he pointed out that a majority of those in hospital as a result of the Delta variant had not had a vaccine at all and only a "small minority" had had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which the minister said reflects the scientific advice that one vaccine is not quite as effective against the Delta VOC as against the Alpha variant but both doses are just as effective. "That figure, around 40 per cent more transmissible, is the latest advice that I have. That means that it is more difficult to manage this virus with the new Delta variant, but crucially we believe that with two doses of the vaccine you get the same protection as the old variant," Hancock told 'Sky News'. (PTI)
J&K: Anantnag district administration starts door-to-door anti-COVID vaccination drive in camps of nomadic communities. "We're identifying the places where these nomadic communities are stationed & sending teams to vaccinate them," says Imtiyaz Dar, Naib Tehsildar Ranbirpora (ANI)
China has authorised the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years, Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong said. “But when the vaccine will be put into (emergency) use, and starting from what age in the group has yet to be decided,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run Global Times on Sunday. READ MORE
The Telangana Cabinet will meet on June 8 to take a call on the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, among other issues, an official release said on Sunday. "The State cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8 at 2 PM. The State Cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amidst the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation in the state due to lockdown, etc," it said. The present lockdown is scheduled to end on June 9. As on June 5, Telangana has over 29 thousand active COVID-19 cases. The state is under lockdown since May 12. The Cabinet may also review works going on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon and other irrigation related issues. With the COVID-19 on the downtrend following the measures taken by the government, the Cabinet may discuss the action to be taken department-wise. (PTI)
In order to lift Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, the state government has focused on a level-wise strategy. These levels are to be accessed every week starting from June 7 in order to unlock. All district authorities will take the action in their jurisdiction of administration and decide which level of restrictions will be imposed. For example, BMC will take decisions for Mumbai and suburbs whereas the district disaster management authority has to work with corporations in Pune, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, and Nagpur. All the levels are being decided by keeping the positivity rate as well as oxygen beds occupation in view. READ FULL STORY