Coronavirus in India News Live: More states join chorus for free universal vaccination; SC asks Centre for vaccine roadmap

Covid-19 Cases and Deaths Count, Lockdown, Unlocking in India Today June 3 Live: The Covid-19 situation in India has improved over the past few days. The country has been reporting below 2 lakh new coronavirus cases daily for the past seven days, compared to over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases during the April end. The positivity rate has also been falling and deaths too. Some states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir) have also started the process of unlocking as the Covid-19 situation improves in their states.
On Wednesday, India crossed the landmark milestone of administering 22 crore cumulative vaccine doses. However, the pace of vaccination, the main weapon in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, remains a worry with several vaccination centres across the country closing doors due to vaccine shortage. The pace of vaccination in the country dropped 34% in April and May due to a supply crunch, according to an analysis. India needs to expedite the pace of vaccination by sixfold to achieve the year-and target of vaccinating all eligible population against Coronavirus. Global vaccine tenders by states/UTs got a lukewarm response from bidders, with some vaccine manufacturers preferring to deal with the central government only for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday wrote to CMs of all other states on centralized vaccine procurement by the central government. Kerala CM Vijayan and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among other who also urged Centre to procure vaccine for all. “The central government should not only procure vaccine but also distribute it to states for free, said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Government’s policy of giving free vaccines to some people while asking others to pay. The apex court also asked the Centre to provide the vaccine roadmap.
As several states in India weighing options for Covid unlocking amid vaccine supply crunch, catch all the live updates on Coronavirus from India and the world here:
Highlights
Corona-free village competitions will be held in Maharashtra to encourage steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. Three village panchayats will be awarded for doing good work in COVID-19 management in each revenue division; The first prize will be Rs 50 lakhs, second Rs 25 lakhs and third Rs 15 lakhs: State Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif (ANI)
Kerala govt has added bedridden patients above 18 years, Hal pilgrims, all above 18 in Tribal colonies, volunteers working in field, police trainee, judicial officers & staff of HC & subordinate courts among others in priority group for COVID vaccination for age group 18-45 years (ANI)
Serum Institute of India (SII) seeks indemnity protection against liabilities: Sources (ANI)
US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than USD1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India. With a record-breaking fundraising, US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has shipped or en route nearly 120 ventilators and over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, a release said on Wednesday. United Airlines is one of the logistics providers who has been partnering with the foundation to help get this needed medical equipment in country as quickly as possible. Some of the equipment has already reached hospitals in India and already being used, the release said. Recipients have been Indian Red Cross, along with no-governmental and government hospitals in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than USD1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India. With a record-breaking fundraising, US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has shipped or en route nearly 120 ventilators and over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, a release said on Wednesday. United Airlines is one of the logistics providers who has been partnering with the foundation to help get this needed medical equipment in country as quickly as possible. Some of the equipment has already reached hospitals in India and already being used, the release said. Recipients have been Indian Red Cross, along with no-governmental and government hospitals in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. (PTI)