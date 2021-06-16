  • MORE MARKET STATS
Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: Online registration not mandatory for Covid-19 vaccination, says govt

Updated: June 16, 2021 9:09:47 am

Coronavirus Cases in India, Covid-19 Lockdown, Coronavirus Unlock Guidelines, Delhi unlock 3.0, Day 3, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Update, Daily Covid Death Rate in India Live June 16 Updates: India has been reporting below 1 lakh new Covid-19 for the past few days.

Coronavirus in India Live News, Covid-19 Cases India Latest Update, Covid-19 lockdown, UnlockingSeveral states/UTs have started gradual unlocking as Covid-19 cases continue to fall.

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in India Live, Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker, Covid-19 India Lockdown, Delhi unlock 3.0, Day 3, June 16 Update: The second wave of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic seems to have over in India, with the country reporting below 1 lakh single-day rise in Covid-19 cases for the past few days. As India unlocks slowly, health experts have warned of a possible third wave unless appropriate Covid-19 behaviour is followed. Several states/UTs have started lifting lockdown in a gradual manner, while some states are easing Covid-19 restrictions and allowing more activities as Covid-19 cases continue to fall.

Vaccination is the key to fight this pandemic. India has so far vaccinated 26 crore people against Coronavirus. However, the pace of vaccination needs to be ramped up in order to achieve the year-end target of vaccinating all people aged above 18 years in the country. In a major development, the government on Tuesday clarified that “pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail of vaccination services.” This will further boost the vaccination drive, especially in the rural areas where mobile phone and internet penetration is low.

Clearing the doubt, the government said CoWIN app is “one of the many modes of registration” for Covid-19 vaccination. “Anyone, aged 18 years or more, can directly go to the nearest vaccination Center where vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination in the same visit. This is also popularly known as “walk-ins”, it said.

In the meanwhile, a government panel on Tuesday confirmed the first death in India after the Covid-19 vaccination.

Financial Express Online is bringing the latest updates from India and around the globe on Coronavirus:

Coronavirus Cases in India Live Update: Covid-19 Vaccine India Live Tracker, Lockdown Live Update, Covid-19 Deaths and Cases in Delhi, Delhi unlock 3 Day 2 Live Coverage June 16

    09:09 (IST)16 Jun 2021
    Coronavirus Covid-19 unlock Live Updates: 11 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,280

    The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,280 on Wednesday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Four new patients have travel history, while seven fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said. Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,049, the bulletin said. The Union territory now has 105 active cases. A total of 126 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said. (PTI)

    09:07 (IST)16 Jun 2021
    Coronavirus Covid-19 unlock Live Updates: Decision of Covishield interval taken transparently based on scientific evidence, says NTAGI chief

    The decision regarding enhancing interval between two doses of Covishield was based on scientific evidence and taken in a transparent manner, NTAGI Chair N K Arora said on Tuesday. There was no dissenting voice among the members of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI ), he said, according to a tweet by the Union Health Ministry. READ FULL STORY

