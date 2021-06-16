Coronavirus in India News Live Updates: Online registration not mandatory for Covid-19 vaccination, says govt

Several states/UTs have started gradual unlocking as Covid-19 cases continue to fall.

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration in India Live, Coronavirus Cases in India Live Tracker, Covid-19 India Lockdown, Delhi unlock 3.0, Day 3, June 16 Update: The second wave of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic seems to have over in India, with the country reporting below 1 lakh single-day rise in Covid-19 cases for the past few days. As India unlocks slowly, health experts have warned of a possible third wave unless appropriate Covid-19 behaviour is followed. Several states/UTs have started lifting lockdown in a gradual manner, while some states are easing Covid-19 restrictions and allowing more activities as Covid-19 cases continue to fall.

Vaccination is the key to fight this pandemic. India has so far vaccinated 26 crore people against Coronavirus. However, the pace of vaccination needs to be ramped up in order to achieve the year-end target of vaccinating all people aged above 18 years in the country. In a major development, the government on Tuesday clarified that “pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail of vaccination services.” This will further boost the vaccination drive, especially in the rural areas where mobile phone and internet penetration is low.

Clearing the doubt, the government said CoWIN app is “one of the many modes of registration” for Covid-19 vaccination. “Anyone, aged 18 years or more, can directly go to the nearest vaccination Center where vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination in the same visit. This is also popularly known as “walk-ins”, it said.

In the meanwhile, a government panel on Tuesday confirmed the first death in India after the Covid-19 vaccination.

