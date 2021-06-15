Coronavirus in India News Live: India registers 60,471 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 75 days; below 3,000 deaths

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Delhi Unlock 3.0, Day 2 Live Tracker June 15: As India begins the process of unlocking, several states/UTs have started preparation for a possible third wave of Coronavirus infections. Health experts have warned of a possible sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, like the second wave in March-April.
Among states, Gujarat has prepared an action plan to tackle any such situation. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani yesterday announced an action plan for this and said his government is prepared to put in efforts almost double the intensity to those made during the second wave. In the action plan, setting up a statewide control system for real-time updates on hospital beds, additional 600 Covid centres, more oxygen and ICU beds and a special focus on children are some of the initiatives the government has planned. The state government is also planning to fill up all the vacancies in medical facilities and boost testing. Southern state Kerala has announced a two-pronged strategy – increasing vaccination coverage and augment paediatric health infrastructure – in order to get ready for a possible next wave. The government has already prepared a set of guidelines to treat children. Telangana has started strengthening infrastructure at all paediatric hospitals. It has also decided to convert all existing beds in government hospitals into oxygen beds.
With improvement in the Covid-19 situation, many states/UTs have begun the process of unlocking. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are among the major states where gradual unlocking has started amid Covid restrictions. States like Haryana, Karnataka have eased lockdown restrictions and allowed more activities in their states. More states/UTs are looking to open up in the coming days as cases continue to fall.
Meanwhile, India has been reporting below 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases for the past few days. On Monday, it witnessed 70,421 new Coronavirus infections, the lowest since March 31. Active caseload also dropped below 10 lakh after over two months and now accounted for 3.30 percent of the total cases.
Financial Express Online is bringing the latest updates from India and around the globe on Coronavirus:
Highlights
State Govt decides to cancel Class XII exam for academic yr 2020-21. Results to be declared on basis of pre-determined objective criteria. Secretary, Board of Intermediate Examination is directed to issue orders for promoting all Class XI students to Class XII: Govt of Telangana (ANI)
Recovery Rate increases to 95.64%, Weekly Positivity Rate drops to less than 5%, currently at 4.39%. Daily positivity rate at 3.45%, less than 5% for 8 consecutive days: Ministry of Health #COVID19
India reports 60,471 new #COVID19 cases (lowest after 75 days), 1,17,525 discharges & 2726 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health MinistryTotal cases: 2,95,70,881Total discharges: 2,82,80,472 Death toll: 3,77,031Active cases: 9,13,378 Total Vaccination: 25,90,44,072 (ANI)
38,13,75,984 samples tested for #COVID19, up to 14th June 2021. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ANI)
The Uttarakhand govt postpones its order to open Char Dham Yatra, for people from 3 districts (Chamoli, Rudraprayag & Uttarkashi); "Hearing going on in Nainital HC regarding Char Dham Yatra. After June 16, state govt will re-consider opening the yatra," Minister Subodh Uniyal to ANI
The ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis has resulted in the creation of an “ecosystem” of innovation in India, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has said ahead of the annual India-US bio-pharma summit in Boston next week. Mazumdar-Shaw, 68, is one of the key speakers at the 15th edition of the annual virtual summit on June 22 hosted by the USA India Chambers of Commerce. The other star-studded speakers include Dr Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer; Dr Francis Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health; Dr Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner, US Food and Drug Administration; and Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog. READ FULL STORY
Hawaii says a vaccinated Oahu resident who travelled to Nevada last month has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19. The delta variant was first detected in India and is a more transmissible version of the disease. The variant currently makes up 6% of all cases in the US. Hawaii Health Director Dr. Libby Char says this is a "very rare breakthrough" case in which a COVID-19 vaccine didn't prevent infection. New analysis from researchers in the UK shows the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization from the delta variant. (AP)
If there is no third wave of the pandemic, the fiscal position of the Centre and the states will be much better than budgeted for FY22 and the states may garner Rs 60,000 crore more in tax collections at Rs 8.27 lakh crore this fiscal year than they have budgeted, a report said. The report by SBI Research on Monday bases its optimism on GST collection so far this fiscal, which has been the best ever in spite of the fact that the two months bore the maximum brunt of the second wave -- with April setting a record Rs 1.41 lakh crore and May collection a tad low at Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The report also said overall government finances do not look overstretched as GST collections have continued to maintain pace so far and the additional fiscal impact arising from free vaccination and more food supplies will only be around Rs 28,512 crore. - PTI
COVID-19 situation showed further signs of improvement in Bihar on Monday when the recovery rate crossed 98 per cent and the number of fresh cases slumped below 400. According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9505 while only 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The overall tally has, thus, climbed to 7,17,539 while the number of recovered cases has reached 7,03,262. - PTI
Telangana on Monday reported 1,511 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, pushing the tally so far to 6,04,880 and 3,496 respectively. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 173 followed by Khammam (139) and Nalgonda (113) districts, a bulletin said, providing information as of 5.30 PM today. The number of recovered people outnumbered the fresh cases with 2,175 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,80,923. - PTI
Himachal Pradesh recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 2.4 per cent from June 7 to 13, a health official said on Monday. The hill state so far registered a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent cumulatively since the start of the pandemic, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said. He said a total of 3,451 COVID-19 cases were detected out of 1,42,357 tests during the same period. Chamba and Kinnaur districts registered a high positivity rate of 4.2 and 4 per cent, respectively, which was higher than the state's average of 2.4 per cent last week, he added. - PTI
West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 14,64,776 on Monday as 3,519 more people tested positive for the infection, while 78 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 16,974, a health bulletin said. Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas registered 17 deaths followed by Kolkata (11). North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of infections at 584, the bulletin said.- PTI
The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,91,547 after 206 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 151 deaths, including 145 which went unreported earlier, an official said. The toll has now reached 6,581, and the recovery count is 3,80,904, including 293 who were discharged during the day, the official said. With 10,354 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,93,836. - PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday ordered an inquiry by the state police Crime Branch inquiry into the circulation of alleged spurious COVID-19 medicines in the state, an official said. Patnaik issued the direction after the State Drugs Controller confirmed that Favipiravir tablets, an anti-viral medication used in treating coronavirus patients, which were recovered from a medicine store in Cuttack, were fake. Earlier, Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra issued a direction to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd and the police to launch a joint inquiry into the seizure of alleged spurious drugs. - PTI
A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Assam government and state examination boards for cancellation of Class X and XII exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The plea, seeking to intervene as parties in a pending PIL on the issue of cancellation of 12th Board examinations of CBSE and CISCE, has been filed by some students of Assam state boards and they seek similar relief on the ground of the prevailing pandemic situation. A bench headed by Justice A KM Khanwilkar, on June 3, had expressed satisfaction over the development that the central government cancelled the class 12 board exams. - PTI
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country is more than what the NDA government acknowledges. He claimed that the government was hiding the truth. "Modi government says so many deaths have not taken place due to COVID....they have lost connection with the sufferings of ordinary people of the country and the deaths. They are totally aloof," he told reporters. He cited media reports which talked about the high number of deaths in the country during the second wave of COVID-19.He also referred to claims that more death certificates were being issued duringthe second wave compared to the first. - PTI
Mumbai's Dharavi records zero cases of COVID-19 today, as per Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. On April 8, Dharavi reported highest-ever single-day spike of 99 cases. We never stopped testing b/w 1st & 2nd wave (in Dharavi). We doubled it up with door-to-door campaigns after few cases were reported in Feb-March. Aggressive testing helped in taming second wave: Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant municipal commissioner of BMC G North ward - ANI
The three infected lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo here, are responding "very slowly" to treatment and all efforts are being taken to help them recuperate, a senior official at the zoo said on Monday. Of the 14 lions in the Zoo, 3 lions are responding to treatment very slowly. "However, all efforts are being made by the team of zoo veterinarians in coordination with experts of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) to ensure that they recover," the park's deputy director said. - PTI
Coronavirus infections are surging in the Gulf Arab state of Oman, where health officials warned Monday that hospitals now face an acute shortage of beds amid a lagging vaccine rollout, the spread of highly transmissible variants and relaxed movement restrictions. The influx of severe infections has forced overwhelmed hospitals nationwide to turn away patients, local media reported. The main COVID-19 field hospital in Muscat, the capital, surpassed 90 per cent occupancy and its intensive care beds are now completely full, said the state-run Omani News Agency. Many smaller hospitals across the country also said they were operating beyond capacity. - AP
Seven more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,382, while 326 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,876, an official said on Monday. According to the state health department, the number of active cases has now dipped to 4,432. The recovery count reached 1,91,041 with 664 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said. - PTI
Over 5,000 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been delivered to Tamil Nadu through Oxygen Express trains since last month, the Southern Railway said on Monday. Tamil Nadu received the first oxygen supply through an express train on May 14 here from Durgapur in West Bengal. "As on date, Southern Railway has delivered a total of 5,052.98 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu through oxygen express trains," a press release said. The latest oxygen express train from Maharashtra reached the state on Sunday evening, the release said. - PTI
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 253 and reached 1,62,721 on Monday, while 720 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 2,937 as nine more patients succumbed to the infection, he said. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,55,378 after 720 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said. The number of active cases is now 4,406, the official said. "With 1,695 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,69,830,” he added. - PTI
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's premises in Hyderabad on Monday to protect it against any terror threat or sabotage that may lead to a biological disaster. A contingent of 64 personnel, headed by an inspector-rank officer of the paramilitary force, was inducted at a ceremony held at the Genome Valley in the Shameerpet area of Telangana's capital city, a CISF spokesperson said in Delhi. Bharat Biotech produces a number of vaccines, including Covaxin, one of the three vaccines authorised in the country to be injected for COVID-19 immunisation, with Covishield and Sputnik V being the other two. Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director (CMD) Dr Krishna Ella, joint MD Dr Suchitra Ella, CISF Inspector General in-charge of the southern sector Anjana Sinha and Deputy IG (south zone-II) Shyamala Dinavahi were part of the induction ceremony, the spokesperson said. - PTI
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 599 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 3,08,011, while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 4,195, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 161 were from the Jammu division and 438 from the Kashmir division, the officials said. They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 161 cases, followed by 62 in Kupwara district. The number of active cases has dropped to 13,532 in the Union Territory, while 2,90,284 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said. The death toll due to the disease rose to 4,195 as nine patients died in the past 24 hours. - PTI
Indonesia expects a new wave of coronavirus infections will peak in early July, as the highly transmissible delta variant becomes more dominant in some areas and with the occupancy of hospitals in Jakarta hitting 75%, officials said.COVID-19 infections in the world's fourth most populous country have been on the rise in recent weeks since holidays at the end of the Muslim fasting month, when millions flouted restrictions to travel across the archipelago. The delta variant was now "more dominant" in areas like Jakarta and other parts of Java, Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a news conference on Monday. At least 60 cases of the variant had been detected in Kudus, Central Java, where hospitals were more than 90% full, said Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the country's COVID-19 task force. - Reuters
A tenth of Denmark's nurses and radiographers will go on strike on Saturday after union members voted against a pay deal that their union had agreed to, the nurses' union said on Monday.The strike, which begins on Saturday morning, involves 5,350 nurses or around 10% of the nursing workforce, the Danish Nurses' Organization told Reuters. It did not say how long the strike would last."The dissatisfaction with wages has grown too great," union president Grete Christensen said in a statement."At the same time, after a year and a half with coronavirus, we are in a place where nurses have been running extra fast in a working day that was already characterised by a pressured work environment," Christensen said. - Reuters
More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered and over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Over 26.68 crore (26,68,36,620) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 25,27,66,396 doses, the ministry said. "More than 1.40 crore (1,40,70,224) Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," the ministry said. - PTI
Karnataka reports 6835 new COVID19 cases, 15,409 recoveries and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Total cases 27,71,969Total recoveries 25,66,774Death toll 33,033
Active cases 1,72,141 - ANI
Madhya Pradesh registers 242 new COVID19 cases, 36 deaths, and 516 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Case tally 7,88,425Active cases 3,941
Case tally 7,88,425Active cases 3,941 - ANI
Kerala on Monday logged 7,719 fresh COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths, taking the caseload to 27,05,933 and the toll to 11,342. It said 68,573 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 11.26 per cent. Till now, 2,12,89,498 samples have been tested. Active case stood at 1,13,817. (PTI)
Bracing for a possible third wave of coronavirus, several private hospitals in Delhi have started installing their own oxygen generation plants to avoid a repeat of the oxygen crisis the city witnessed during the second wave. These include Jaipur Golden Hospital and Batra Hospital, where patients had died due to oxygen shortage during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. Recently, the Directorate General of Health Services had asked all private hospitals having 100 or more beds to install their own Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, refilling plants or create any other infrastructure to produce at least two times their normal requirement of oxygen. (PTI)
Tribal-dominated Jharkhand recorded two COVID deaths during the last 24 hours showing signs of recovery, while new cases plunged to 154, a health department bulletin said on Monday. Capital Ranchi and adjoining Ramgarh districts saw one death each. No positive cases were reported from two of its districts- Godda and Pakur- while not a single death was recorded from 22 out of its 24 districts. (PTI)
Kerala reported 7,719 new COVID cases, 16,743 recoveries and 161 deaths today. With this, there are 1,13,817 active cases in the state. A total of 26,10,368 patients have recovered and 11,342 have died: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Iran's state TV is reporting that the country has approved an emergency use of its first domestically developed coronavirus vaccine that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against COVID-19. The emergency authorisation was approved after the country faced with problems from importing enough vaccines. (AP)
The Union government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that its national guidelines do not at present allow a door-to-door drive to vaccinate people against COVID-19. The Union government's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, said some state governments and municipal bodies had decided to ignore its advisory guidelines and were conducting door-to-door vaccination for special categories of citizens, but it was not possible yet to make such drives a part of the national policy. (PTI)
A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to a former employee of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital who was arrested for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections, saying that he took 'undue advantage' of its shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. During a police raid on April 30, accused Amit was found to be in possession of two injections of low-cost antibiotic Monocef over which he had allegedly pasted stickers of 'Remdesivir'. He has been in judicial custody since May 1.
The government on Monday allocated an additional 1,06,300 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used to treat black fungus infection, to states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said. Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain. "Ensuring significant availability of Liposomal #Amphotericin B, additional 1,06,300 vials of the drug have been allocated across all the states/UTs and Central institutions today," the minister of chemicals and fertilisers tweeted. (PTI)