Coronavirus in India News Live: India registers 60,471 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 75 days; below 3,000 deaths

With improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the country, many states/UTs have begun the process of unlocking.

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Delhi Unlock 3.0, Day 2 Live Tracker June 15: As India begins the process of unlocking, several states/UTs have started preparation for a possible third wave of Coronavirus infections. Health experts have warned of a possible sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, like the second wave in March-April.

Among states, Gujarat has prepared an action plan to tackle any such situation. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani yesterday announced an action plan for this and said his government is prepared to put in efforts almost double the intensity to those made during the second wave. In the action plan, setting up a statewide control system for real-time updates on hospital beds, additional 600 Covid centres, more oxygen and ICU beds and a special focus on children are some of the initiatives the government has planned. The state government is also planning to fill up all the vacancies in medical facilities and boost testing. Southern state Kerala has announced a two-pronged strategy – increasing vaccination coverage and augment paediatric health infrastructure – in order to get ready for a possible next wave. The government has already prepared a set of guidelines to treat children. Telangana has started strengthening infrastructure at all paediatric hospitals. It has also decided to convert all existing beds in government hospitals into oxygen beds.

With improvement in the Covid-19 situation, many states/UTs have begun the process of unlocking. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are among the major states where gradual unlocking has started amid Covid restrictions. States like Haryana, Karnataka have eased lockdown restrictions and allowed more activities in their states. More states/UTs are looking to open up in the coming days as cases continue to fall.

Meanwhile, India has been reporting below 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases for the past few days. On Monday, it witnessed 70,421 new Coronavirus infections, the lowest since March 31. Active caseload also dropped below 10 lakh after over two months and now accounted for 3.30 percent of the total cases.

