Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Covid Unlock 3 begins in Delhi as cases fall; All shops, restaurants to reopen today

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Today, Covid-19 Vaccine Live Delhi Unlock 3 June 15 Live Tracker: The Covid-19 situation in India is improving. The country has been reporting below 1 lakh new Coronavirus infections for the past few days. The daily positivity rate has also gone down below five percent as recoveries continue to outpace new cases for the past few weeks.

However, Covid-19 deaths still a worry. According to Health Ministry data, the Covid-19 death toll nearly doubled in all but four states in the past six weeks. In some states/UTs, the toll has even spiked by four times. Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, and Ladakh are the only states/UTs that have bucked the trend. The country has reported 2.1 lakh deaths linked to Coronavirus complications since April 1. Out of which, five states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh accounted for more than 55% of total deaths. And these five states saw 60% of these deaths in the last six weeks. Despite the overall improvement in the Covid-19 scenario, the high number of deaths still a concern.

Meanwhile, some states have started the unlocking process as cases continue to fall. National capital Delhi begins Unlock 3 from today. On Sunday, Delhi witnessed 213 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more deaths. Active cases in Delhi also down by nearly a fourth in the last 15 days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allowed all shops, restaurants (with 50% seating capacity), and malls to reopen with Covid restrictions. States like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra have also started phase-wise unlocking. Tamil Nadu and Haryana have eased Covid-19 restrictions but continued with the lockdown. Other states/UTs are weighing options for unlocking with the second wave of coronavirus shrinking in the country.

As India looking to reopen amid high Covid-19 deaths, here are the latest updates from India and around the globe on Coronavirus: