Coronavirus in India News Live: India registers 127,510 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 8; 2,795 deaths

Covid-19 Cases, Deaths and Vaccination in India Today June 1 Live Count: Even India reported over 90 lakh Covid-19 cases and 1,2 lakh deaths due to complication linked to Coronavirus infection in the month of May, the country has started witnessing a sharp decline per day virus infection for the past few days. From over 4 lakh cases during April-end, the number of daily rise in Covid-19 cases has dropped to below 2 lakh now. The daily spike has been hovering around 1.5 lakh for the past 4 days. India reported 1,27,510 new COVID19 cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As Coronavirus infections have started shrinking in India, clamour for vaccination for all grows louder. With some states complaining of vaccine shortage, the Supreme Court on Monday flagged dual pricing and digital divide and asked the Centre to ensure that its vaccine policy is flexible enough to accommodate changes to address concerns.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his non-BJP counterparts in 11 states and called for a united effort in demanding that the Centre procure Covid-19 vaccines required by the states and distribute them free of cost. States like Punjab, Delhi have been demanding a higher supply of Covid-19 vaccine from the Centre since the beginning of the vaccination drive. Many vaccine centres have stopped jab for the 18-44-years age group in absence of the vaccine. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wrote to PM Modi requesting to provide free vaccine for beneficiaries of all age groups & give freedom to define priorities for vaccination coverage.

With shrinking virus infections, some states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have started the process of unlocking. Madhya Pradesh, too, will also lift the corona curfew from today, though in a phased manner. However, Maharashtra, Kerala, Haryana, Odisha are among states who have extended lockdown in their respective states in order to limit the virus spread.

As states scramble to come up with a workable action plan, in absence of sufficient vaccine supply, to fight the Covid surge, here are the latest news, updates, rules related to pandemic from India and around the world: