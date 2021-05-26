Coronavirus Cases in India Live News: Pfizer in talks with Modi govt as India stares at acute vaccine shortage

Covid19

Coronavirus Cases and Death Rate in India Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration India Live: Pfizer has said that it is in talks with the Narendra Modi government over supply of Covid vaccines in India. While the pharama giant’s words are reassuaaring, it doens’t solve our shortage issue. The number of people vaccinated per day has gone down to new low, a Crisil report has pointed out. While the Covid tally – both in terms of new cases as well as deaths have gone down considerably – the issue of black fungus epidemic and mismatch in death records are haunting India. In Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, a video has gone viral that shows a man removing the shroud from the shallow graves near the Fafamau banks of Ganga. Some say that it is being done to hide the graves.

As the nation scrambles to get a plan ready for the impending third wave and related issues, here are the latest updates from India and around the globe: