Coronavirus Cases in India Live News: Pfizer in talks with Modi govt as India stares at acute vaccine shortage

Coronavirus Cases and Death Rate in India Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration India Live: Pfizer has said that it is in talks with the Narendra Modi government over supply of Covid vaccines in India. While the pharama giant’s words are reassuaaring, it doens’t solve our shortage issue. The number of people vaccinated per day has gone down to new low, a Crisil report has pointed out. While the Covid tally – both in terms of new cases as well as deaths have gone down considerably – the issue of black fungus epidemic and mismatch in death records are haunting India. In Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, a video has gone viral that shows a man removing the shroud from the shallow graves near the Fafamau banks of Ganga. Some say that it is being done to hide the graves.
As the nation scrambles to get a plan ready for the impending third wave and related issues, here are the latest updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Pfizer is in talks, Moderna is readying for launch, Wockhardt is procuring vaccine tech - these are some of the latest updates that seem to suggest that India is closer to solving the vaccine mess. Well, except that it's not. First up - Pfizer: The company is ready to supply Covid vaccines to India but with a rider - the indemnity clause. This essentially means that in case of any adverse reaction or any other post-vaccination complication, the company won't be held liable, the Govt of India will have to deal with this. The company is saying that it has entered into similar contracts with the other nations. Second, Moderna. Well, the vaccine will be available only in 2022 if all goes well, no impact on present crisis. Lastly, Wockhardt. This Indian pharma is in process of getting the techniques to produce vaccines, says an Indian Express report. Again, this doesn't translate into more jabs for Indians anytime soon.