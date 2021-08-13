Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: At 40,120, India records over 40,000 new Covid-19 cases for 2nd day in a row; 585 deaths; Active cases lowest since March 2020

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Today August 13 Live News Updates: Coronavirus infections are slowly but steadily declining in India. The recovery rate has also been improving. The overall Covid-19 scenario is somehow under control now in India. Several states/UT have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions and allowed most of the activities, including the reopening of schools and colleges. However, any kind of laxity in adhering to Covid protocol may erase the gain the country has achieved so far in tackling Covid-19. The upcoming festive season may pose a serious challenge in maintaining appropriate Covid behaviour
The decline in Coronavirus cases in the country has been painfully slow so far, particularly in August after the surge in the last week of July. The new infection continues to hover around 40,000. At 41,195, India yesterday witnessed new Covid-19 cases above 40,000 after six days, with Kerala and Maharashtra contributing the most to the national tally. While Kerala reported over 20,000 cases for the third day in a row, Maharashtra logged over 6,000 cases for the first time in five days. Apart from these two states, several north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have started witnessing a rising trend in coronavirus infection.
India witnessed over 40,000 new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row; the country saw a single-day rise of 40,120 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46%, the highest recorded so far, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The Covid-19 death toll also climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has declined to 3,85,227 and now accounts for 1.20% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said.
Globally, the Delta Plus variant continues to create havoc. Countries like the US, UK, Australia, and China have reimposed restrictions as they battle the Delta Plus variant.
The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but it's still vacation season in Japan, and many people are ignoring government pleas to avoid travel and stay away from bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes at record levels. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is pinning his hopes on vaccinations, which started slow but now are making good progress. How this race between shots and disease finishes may determine Suga's political future, not to mention the health of tens of thousands. Suga seems optimistic vaccines will win, but with only about 36% of the population fully vaccinated, experts say the virus's highly infectious delta variant is pulling ahead. They are urging the government to put more teeth in its weak state of emergency. Japan has managed the COVID-19 pandemic better than many countries, without the kind of restrictive lockdown used in other nations, but some believe that may now be needed. (AP)
Australia's capital Canberra will remain locked down until there are no more COVID-19 infections in the city, a government leader said on Friday. The Australian Capital Territory, which comprises Canberra and two villages, locked down for a week after a man tested positive on Thursday. The tally of infections rose to six on Friday, with more than 1,800 people identified as close contacts of the original case since he became infectious, officials said. Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the lockdown would last until all new cases had been in isolation throughout their entire infectious period. (AP)
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,578 to 3,810,641, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 19 to 91,853, the tally showed. (Reuters)
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems. A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to or have already administered the third shot to avoid another crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Scientists are still divided over the broad use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters among those without underlying problems as benefits of the boosters remain undetermined. Pfizer has said the efficacy of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech drops over time, citing a study that showed 84% effectiveness from a peak of 96% four months after a second dose. Moderna has also said it sees the eventual need for booster doses, especially since the Delta variant has caused "breakthrough" infections in fully vaccinated people. The U.S. health regulator on Thursday amended the emergency use authorizations for the vaccines to allow an additional dose in certain individuals, specifically for recipients of solid organ transplant or those diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. (Reuters)
India's total Covid-19 cases reach 32.11 million, death toll at 430,254 - Health ministry (Reuters)
India's daily Covid-19 deaths rise by 585 - Health ministry (Reuters)
India reports 40,120 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours - Govt statement (Reuters)
Ladakh recorded no fresh death from coronavirus while nine more people tested positive, according to the latest health update. Of the new cases reported Thursday, seven were recorded in Leh and two in Kargil, officials said, adding four people recovered from the disease. With the fresh updates, the total number of cases in the union territory goes to 20,430, with 87 active cases -- 67 in Leh and 20 in Kargil district. Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,136 patients have recovered till date. (PTI)
US regulators on Thursday said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders. Several other countries, including France and Israel, have similar recommendations. It's harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications or diseases, so those patients don't always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people, and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution. "This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable ... are better protected against COVID-19," Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said ahead of the FDA's announcement. Importantly, the decision only applies to this high-risk group, about 3 per cent of US adults. It's not an opening for booster doses for the general population. (AP)
The government of Australia's most populous state on Friday reported a daily record 390 new locally-acquired COVID-19 infections and warned that the high infection rate would continue for days. Two people had died overnight, bringing the death toll in New South Wales from an outbreak of the delta variant first detected in Sydney in mid June to 38. The previous highest infection tally was 356 reported on Tuesday. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said at least 60 of the new cases had been infectious in the community before they were isolated. "I anticipate, given the large number of cases we've had in the last few days, that unfortunately this trend will continue for at least the next few days," Berejiklian said. (AP)
The coronavirus caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has grown by 233 to 5,47,641, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. With the virus claiming the lives of 11 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,161. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent at present, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,33,883, while the death toll is 3,226, another official said. (PTI)