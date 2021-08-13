Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: At 40,120, India records over 40,000 new Covid-19 cases for 2nd day in a row; 585 deaths; Active cases lowest since March 2020

Per day Coronavirus infection in India continues to hover around 40,000 for the past few weeks.

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Today August 13 Live News Updates: Coronavirus infections are slowly but steadily declining in India. The recovery rate has also been improving. The overall Covid-19 scenario is somehow under control now in India. Several states/UT have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions and allowed most of the activities, including the reopening of schools and colleges. However, any kind of laxity in adhering to Covid protocol may erase the gain the country has achieved so far in tackling Covid-19. The upcoming festive season may pose a serious challenge in maintaining appropriate Covid behaviour

The decline in Coronavirus cases in the country has been painfully slow so far, particularly in August after the surge in the last week of July. The new infection continues to hover around 40,000. At 41,195, India yesterday witnessed new Covid-19 cases above 40,000 after six days, with Kerala and Maharashtra contributing the most to the national tally. While Kerala reported over 20,000 cases for the third day in a row, Maharashtra logged over 6,000 cases for the first time in five days. Apart from these two states, several north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have started witnessing a rising trend in coronavirus infection.

India witnessed over 40,000 new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row; the country saw a single-day rise of 40,120 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46%, the highest recorded so far, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The Covid-19 death toll also climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has declined to 3,85,227 and now accounts for 1.20% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

Globally, the Delta Plus variant continues to create havoc. Countries like the US, UK, Australia, and China have reimposed restrictions as they battle the Delta Plus variant.

Follow Financial Express (Online)’s Live Blog for all the latest news on Covid-19 from India and around the world: