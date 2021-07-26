Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: Kerala Covid-19 surge ignites fear of third wave

The Delhi government has further relaxed Covid restrictions. Delhi Metro has been allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity from today.

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: India has been reporting below 50,000 new Coronavirus infections for the past month. The Covid-19 situation has improved since March and April when the second wave hit the nation; new cases even shot up to over 4 lakh (on May 1). Covid-19 deaths and positivity rate have also improved. On Sunday (July 25), India reported nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases. However, Kerala and Maharashtra, and some states in the northeastern states have been reporting a surge for the past few weeks, which is a concern. Especially, Kerala has been witnessing a spike in new infections. It has triggered a fear of third wave among people. Last week, India saw 2.7 lakh new Covid-19 cases, with a daily average of around 38,000 cases. Kerala alone accounted for 1,10,593 cases out of India’s total last week. The state has seen a sharp rise of 15.7% in coronavirus infections in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the group of officials empowered with formulating India’s Covid emergency strategy has asked the government to prepare for a level of 4-5 lakh cases in a day in the next surge. The group said all necessary measures should be taken to contain the numbers of new infections below 50,000. The Covid group asked the government to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination drive; it also advised people to follow appropriate Covid behaviour to keep cases low.

In a positive development, Delhi has further relaxed Covid restrictions. Delhi Metro has been allowed to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from today, while in the case of cinemas, theaters, and multiplexes, the seating capacity will remain 50 per cent. The DDMA has allowed all most all activities which were restricted since April 19, except educational institutes and public gatherings, from Monday, though with strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Here are the top, verified Covid-19 updates from India and across the world: