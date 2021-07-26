Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: Kerala Covid-19 surge ignites fear of third wave

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: India has been reporting below 50,000 new Coronavirus infections for the past month. The Covid-19 situation has improved since March and April when the second wave hit the nation; new cases even shot up to over 4 lakh (on May 1). Covid-19 deaths and positivity rate have also improved. On Sunday (July 25), India reported nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases. However, Kerala and Maharashtra, and some states in the northeastern states have been reporting a surge for the past few weeks, which is a concern. Especially, Kerala has been witnessing a spike in new infections. It has triggered a fear of third wave among people. Last week, India saw 2.7 lakh new Covid-19 cases, with a daily average of around 38,000 cases. Kerala alone accounted for 1,10,593 cases out of India’s total last week. The state has seen a sharp rise of 15.7% in coronavirus infections in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, the group of officials empowered with formulating India’s Covid emergency strategy has asked the government to prepare for a level of 4-5 lakh cases in a day in the next surge. The group said all necessary measures should be taken to contain the numbers of new infections below 50,000. The Covid group asked the government to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination drive; it also advised people to follow appropriate Covid behaviour to keep cases low.
In a positive development, Delhi has further relaxed Covid restrictions. Delhi Metro has been allowed to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from today, while in the case of cinemas, theaters, and multiplexes, the seating capacity will remain 50 per cent. The DDMA has allowed all most all activities which were restricted since April 19, except educational institutes and public gatherings, from Monday, though with strict Covid-19 guidelines.
Here are the top, verified Covid-19 updates from India and across the world:
Highlights
In view of the improved coronavirus situation, Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) till Sunday was running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity, after the services had resumed after a long hiatus on June 7. Also, to handle increase in volume of commuters, 16 additional entry gates have been made operational at 16 stations (one at each station) across the network from Monday onwards to facilitate the movement of passengers. The DMRC is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates. These 16 gates are in addition to the already operational gates, so, now 276 gates will be operational, officials said. The stations at which additional gates became operational include, Janakpuri West, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, M G Road, the DMRC said. As and when further relaxations are announced by the authorities, the DMRC will ensure that all steps are taken from its end to provide ease of entry and convenient travel to the general public, officials said. In view of the latest guidelines issued on Saturday by the city government regarding COVID-19 containment, services began this morning with full seating capacity. (PTI)
France's parliament approved a law early Monday requiring special virus passes for all restaurants and domestic travel and mandating vaccinations for all health workers. Both measures have prompted protests and political tensions. President Emmanuel Macron and his government say they are needed to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals as infections rebound and to avoid new lockdowns. The law requires all workers in the health care sector to start getting vaccinated by Sept. 15, or risk suspension. It also requires a 'health pass' to enter all restaurants, trains, planes and some other public venues. It initially applies to all adults, but will apply to everyone 12 and older starting Sept. 30. To get the pass, people must have proof they are fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recently recovered from the virus. Paper or digital documents will be accepted. The law says a government decree will outline how to handle vaccination documents from other countries. The bill was unveiled just six days ago. Lawmakers worked through the night and the weekend to reach a compromise version approved by the Senate on Sunday night and by the National Assembly after midnight. The rules can be applied through Nov. 15, depending on the virus situation. (AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the lifting of certain coronavirus-restrictions, including relaxation on inter-provincial travel, sale of alcohol and larger public gatherings, as the country recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases. In an address to the nation on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa said South Africa, with immediate effect, will move to Level 3 from the current Level 4 of the five-level lockdown strategy. He said the Level 4 restrictions, which have been in place for a month now, were being lifted as there was a reduction in new infections and deaths in the third wave of the pandemic. He said some restrictions would still remain in place as fears persist regarding the highly transmissible delta variant. (PTI)