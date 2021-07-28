Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: India reports 43,654 new Covid-19 cases, 640 deaths; active cases stay below 4 lakh

Out of the 22 districts witnessing Covid surge, seven are in Kerala, two in Maharashtra, and the rest are spread across the Northeast.

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: The Covid-19 crisis in India is improving. Daily cases have fallen sharply from the peak of the second wave during April and May. The country has been reporting below 50,000 cases since June 21. On Tuesday, India saw 29,689 new coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day rise since March 17. Active cases also dropped below 4 lakh after 124 days. However, a “cause for concern” is that 22 districts across seven states are witnessing an uptrend in daily Covid-19 cases, which might be an indication that the second wave of coronavirus is not over yet in the country.

Out of these 22 districts, seven are from Kerala, and two from Maharashtra, with the rest spread across the Northeast. Kerala yesterday reported 22,129 new cases, taking its infection caseload to 33,05,245. The Test Positivity Rate in the state also increased to more than 12 per cent. “There are 22 districts in the country where an increasing trend in cases has been noted… An increase has been seen during the last four weeks,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health, said, at a press conference yesterday. “This increase is a cause for concern on which we continue to hold discussions with states,” he said. “We are in constant discussion with states on how we should focus on containment efforts, early detection, so that the number of cases can be reduced,” he added. He urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Odisha have reopened schools with strict Covid restrictions. The Delhi government has further lifted Covid restrictions in the national capital and allowed almost all activities except public gatherings and educational institutes.

Manipur government extends ‘Covid Curfew’ till August 3 with some relaxations in order to limit the Covid-19 spread.

