Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: India reports 43,654 new Covid-19 cases, 640 deaths; active cases stay below 4 lakh

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: The Covid-19 crisis in India is improving. Daily cases have fallen sharply from the peak of the second wave during April and May. The country has been reporting below 50,000 cases since June 21. On Tuesday, India saw 29,689 new coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day rise since March 17. Active cases also dropped below 4 lakh after 124 days. However, a “cause for concern” is that 22 districts across seven states are witnessing an uptrend in daily Covid-19 cases, which might be an indication that the second wave of coronavirus is not over yet in the country.
Out of these 22 districts, seven are from Kerala, and two from Maharashtra, with the rest spread across the Northeast. Kerala yesterday reported 22,129 new cases, taking its infection caseload to 33,05,245. The Test Positivity Rate in the state also increased to more than 12 per cent. “There are 22 districts in the country where an increasing trend in cases has been noted… An increase has been seen during the last four weeks,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health, said, at a press conference yesterday. “This increase is a cause for concern on which we continue to hold discussions with states,” he said. “We are in constant discussion with states on how we should focus on containment efforts, early detection, so that the number of cases can be reduced,” he added. He urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.
Meanwhile, states like Punjab, Rajasthan, and Odisha have reopened schools with strict Covid restrictions. The Delhi government has further lifted Covid restrictions in the national capital and allowed almost all activities except public gatherings and educational institutes.
Manipur government extends ‘Covid Curfew’ till August 3 with some relaxations in order to limit the Covid-19 spread.
Highlights
Thane has reported 282 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,43,522, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 10 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,998, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,370, while the death toll has reached 3,129, another official said. (PTI)
India reports 43,654 fresh COVID cases, 41,678 recoveries, and 640 deaths in the last 24 hoursActive cases: 3,99,436Total recoveries: 3,06,63,147 Death toll: 4,22,022Total vaccination: 44,61,56,659 (ANI)
I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today. After that, I will hold a meeting with senior officers to review COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state: Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai; Bommai is scheduled to take oath at 11 am today.
Odisha reported 1703 new #COVID, 1969 recoveries & 69 deaths yesterday.Active cases: 17,411Death toll: 5,703 (ANI)
The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask, a potentially major shift in policy that reflects growing concerns about the spread of the more infectious delta variant. The possible vaccine mandate for federal employees, regardless of the rate of transmission in their area, is one option under consideration by the Biden administration, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that have yet to be made public. The White House is expected to announce its final decision after completing a policy review this week. (AP)
Nevada officials are re-imposing a mask mandate for indoor public spaces in the state's cities in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus amid a rise in cases and hospitalizations not seen since before the arrival of vaccines. Authorities officials said Tuesday the order will align Nevada with a new recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for people to use masks even if they are vaccinated. The increase in cases and the mask requirement could hamper tourism industry efforts to entice visitors and trade shows that power the state's economy to return following closures last year. (AP)