Coronavirus in India Latest Update Live: India reports 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths; Shane Warne tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India 2 August Live News: The Covid situation in India may be under control, but rising cases in some states have triggered fears of Coronavirus third wave among people. After staying near 30,000 for a few days, daily Covid-19 cases have surged above 40,000 for the past five days. Deaths linked to Coronavirus complications have also increased above 500 per day. What is more concerning is that India’s ‘R’ count (reproduction number), a key indicator of how fast the Covid-19 virus is infecting people, has again gone over 1 for the first time since the decline of the second wave in the country. According to data from Michigan University’s Covid study group, India’s ‘R’ value has hit 1.01 as of July 30. According to experts, the ‘R’ value must stay below 1 for active cases to come down.
The Union Health Ministry has urged 10 states witnessing a surge in daily Coronavirus infections to impose stricter curbs in districts with Covid positivity rate above 10%. The ministry also asked states to take measures to check crowding of people and limit the spread of the virus. The 10 concerned states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya. As many as 46 districts from these 10 critical states have a positivity rate of more than 10%. Kerala has the highest number of districts (14) with a positivity of over 10%. The state has been reporting almost half of India’s new cases for the past few days, followed by Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for people coming from Kerala. The Centre warned these states of any laxity as it could worsen the situation. Kerala and Uttar Pradesh were under lockdown during the weekend.
In the meanwhile, India achieved its July vaccination target. On Saturday, the last day of the month, a record 87.8 lakh doses were administered in the country, which helped India crossed 13.5 crore jabs in July. In the process, the total vaccination coverage of the country crossed the 47-crore mark, which is the highest in the world after China. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, more than 10.2 crore people are fully vaccinated now.
As vaccination picks up the pace and the Covid situation stays under control, several states have allowed schools to reopen for classes. Schools in Punjab to reopen for all classes; Rajasthan, Odisha have also allowed schools to open but with strict adherence to Covid protocols.
India reports 40,134 new #COVID19 cases, 36,946 discharges & 422 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry.Total cases: 3,16,95,958Total discharges: 3,08,57,467Death toll: 4,24,773Active cases: 4,13,718Total Vaccination: 47,22,23,639 (17,06,598 in last 24 hours) (ANI)
With the addition of 290 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,45,051, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of five more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 11,039, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,377, while the death toll has reached 3,202, another official said. (PTI)
46,96,45,494 samples tested till 1st August 2021, for #COVID19. Of these 14,28,984 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules as Australia struggles to stop the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading.Queensland said it had detected 13 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the biggest one-day rise the state has recorded in a year. The lockdown of Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, was due to end on Tuesday but will now stay in place until late on Sunday. "It's starting to become clear that the initial lockdown will be insufficient for the outbreak," Queensland state Deputy Premier Steven Miles told reporters in Brisbane. The rising new case numbers in two of the country's biggest cities comes as disquiet grows on how the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison is handling the pandemic. Although Australia's vaccination drive has lagged many other developed economies, it has so far fared much better in keeping its coronavirus numbers relatively low, with just under 34,400 cases. The death toll rose to 925 following the death of a man in his 90s in Sydney. Australia is going through a cycle of stop-start lockdowns in several cities after the emergence of the fast-moving Delta strain, and such restrictions are likely to persist until the country reaches a much higher level of vaccination coverage. (Reuters)
Health officials in Arizona have reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths on Sunday pushed the state's totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths on Sunday pushed the state's totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. (AP)
Cricket great Shane Warne was absent from London Spirit's clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred competition after testing positive for COVID-19. The 51-year-old former Australia spinner is the head coach of London Spirit men's team for the Lord's-based franchise. "After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results," the club said in a statement on Sunday. "A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted." (AP)
A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalisations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the US Department of Health & Human Services. The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalisations, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalisations for COVID-19, as hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients. In the past week, Florida has averaged 1,525 adult hospitalisations a day and 35 daily pediatric hospitalisations. Both are the highest per capita rate in the nation, according to Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida. (AP)