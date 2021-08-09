Coronavirus in India Update Live: Karnataka CM Bommai to visit border districts to review Covid situation amid fear of virus spread from Kerala, Maharashtra

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India August 9 Live News: Even as India is bracing for a possible Covid-19 third wave, the country witnessed a 4% decline in the number of Coronavirus cases for the week ended August 8. According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, the sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in several northeastern states is the reason for this. Kerala, till now a concern for its Covid-19 surge, has witnessed a sign of plateauing in the Covid-19 surge last week. The southern state has reported a marginal increase of 1% in the number of cases over the previous week. The state will reopen all the tourist destinations from today (August 9). It has allowed people to stay at hotels and resorts who have taken at least one vaccine.
India reported 35,499 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Monday.The number of active cases in the country has declined to 4,02,188 and now accounts for 1.27 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry ministry said.
In a positive development, the vaccine vaccination drive in the country has picked up in August. According to Health Ministry data, the daily average has gone up to 51.45lakh doses during the 7-day period of July 31-August 6 from the 48.26 lakh doses in the previous week. On August 7, India’s cumulative vaccine coverage crossed the 50-crore mark, the second-highest after China. In another positive development, an ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) study says the mixing of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines elicits better immune protection.
In the meanwhile, several states/UTs have announced the reopening of schools for offline classes as the Covid-19 situation in the country improves. The Delhi government has allowed schools to reopen for classes X to XII. Maharashtra has announced the reopening of physical classes in schools in both rural and urban areas from August 17. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced to reopen schools for intermediate students from August 16. Schools across Odisha had reopened for students of classes 10-12 on July 26 after a gap of more than three months. Northeastern state Meghalaya is looking to reopen educational institutions after mid-August. The Karnataka to resume offline classes for students of Class 9-10, and for pre-university college students from August 23.
With improvement in the Covid situation, the Maharashtra government has also allowed fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai to travel in local trains from August 15.
Follow our Live Blog for all the latest news on Covid-19 from India and around the world:
Highlights
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,546 on Monday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Both the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said. The Union territory now has seven active cases, while 7,410 people have recovered from the disease so far. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, of whom 67 have died in the second wave of the pandemic since March 1, the bulletin said.The administration has tested over 4.51 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 3.02 lakh people to date, it added.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has decided to visit all the border districts of the state that have more COVID-19 cases and review the situation there in the days to come. "I will be traveling in Mysuru district today. I will have a discussion with officials on the COVID situation there. In the same way I have decided to visit all the border districts, where there are more COVID cases," he said. Speaking to reporters here ahead of his trip to Mysuru, Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region. (PTI)
Arunachal Pradesh reported 154 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 50,070, a senior health department official said on Monday. The death toll rose to 242 with two more persons succumbing to the virus, he said. The northeastern state now has 2,680 active cases, while 47,148 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of 52 new infections, followed by West Kameng (28), Lohit (25), Lower Subansiri (13), Papumpare (10) and Changlang (7). Altogether, 9,75,916 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 3,261 since Sunday, Jampa said. (PTI)
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases.Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, while the Paralympics are slated to start Aug. 24.(Reuters)
What steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government. The query was posed to the state by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and JusticeShaji P Chaly during hearing of a PIL initiated by the court on its own. "Steps taken to reduce crowding at COVID centres should also be explained with supporting documents," the bench directed. The PIL was initiated by the court based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centres in the state.(PTI)
With 35,499 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The number of active cases has declined to 4,02,188 which comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. A decrease of 4,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. As many as 13,71,871 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 48,17,67,232. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 14 days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.35 per cent. Cumulatively, 50.86 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning.(PTI)
More than 52.40 crore (52,40,60,890) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. More than 2.33 Cr (2,33,55,890) balance & unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered: Union Health Ministry (ANI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a virtual meeting with the COVID Task Force today at 8:30 pm. Discussion over easing of restrictions is expected. (ANI)
COVID19 | India reports 35,499 new cases in last 24 hours; Active caseload currently 4,02,188. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.40% (ANI)
China reported more COVID-19 cases as it entered the third week of its current outbreak on Monday, while some cities added rounds of mass testing in the effort to stamp out locally-transmitted infections. The highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen cities since July 20, and officials have asked local government authorities to rigorously track infections and close loopholes in control efforts. "A laxity of mind should be firmly overcome," the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday that called for the outbreak to be curbed. Analysts see the Delta variant as the biggest test of China's zero-COVID strategy since last year's initial outbreak, but expect authorities will quash it before it gets out of control, even if at some economic cost. (Reuters)
COVID19 | Odisha reported 886 new cases, 66 deaths and 1,463 recoveries on 8th August; active cases at 11,486 (ANI)
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,183 to 3,791,949, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by two to 91,784, the tally showed. (Reuters)
Assam's COVID-19 tally increased to 5,74,100 on Sunday as 568 more people tested positive for the disease in the state, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state reported 15 more deaths due to the disease, it said. Three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, two from Golaghat, and one each from Baksa, Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts. With these, the death toll has climbed to 5,387. The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll as the patients suffered from other ailments too. (PTI)