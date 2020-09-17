Coronavirus in India: Kerala’s diverse COVID-19 testing strategy explained

The state has sent a total of over 22.45 lakh samples for testing.

Coronavirus testing in Kerala: Kerala was the first state in the country where cases of coronavirus had emerged back in January, a month before the pandemic hit rest of India. Once the pandemic did return, Kerala was also the state where, for a substantial period, the most number of daily cases were reported and which had the highest caseload. However, by April, Kerala had managed to flatten the curve and curtail its cases.

A major role in this curbing of cases has been played by the various testing strategies that Kerala has announced from time to time. Let’s take a look at the various testing strategies that Kerala has adopted.

Coronavirus in India: Testing in Kerala

According to the COVID-19 dashboard of Kerala, as of Wednesday, the state has sent a total of over 22.45 lakh samples for testing, of which, the state has recorded a total of 1.17 lakh cases.

The state collects samples in the following cases:

The samples are collected from the symptomatic persons and this is categorised under routine samples.

Samples are also collected from “priority” groups, which include healthcare workers, persons who have high social exposure, and workers, and these samples are categorised as Sentinel surveillance.

The routine samples are tested using the RT-PCR tests, and so are the Sentinel surveillance and Expatriate surveillance samples. Priority samples are tested using CB-NAAT and True NAAT tests, while Rapid Antigen Card test is used for Point Of Care test and samples from cluster, coastal and tribal surveillance. Meanwhile, ICMR sero surveillance, cluster surveillance and airport surveillance sample test is done for screening, using Antibody Card or CLIA test.

Coronavirus in Kerala: Various testing norms in the state

Kerala has time and again taken several measures regarding the testing for coronavirus to ensure that the virus spread can be curtailed in the southern state. Here’s a look at a few of them.