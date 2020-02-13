Coronavirus in India: Kerala patients who tested positive now stable, says Union minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) during a meeting of high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the current status and actions for prevention and management of Novel Coronavirus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, February 13, clarified doubts regarding the novel coronavirus spreading across China and also to other countries including India. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Harsh Vardhan said that all passengers travelling to India from China, Thailand, Singapore and other neighbouring countries are being monitored and special screening has been organised for them at airports. Passengers at 21 airports are being screened for coronavirus, he said. All the 645 Indians who were evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city in China have tested negative for the virus and are being issued discharge guidelines.

The Union Minister also spoke about the three patients who tested for the deadly coronavirus in Kerala. He said the three of them were stable currently. Without naming the patients, Harsh Vardhan said the people of India should not panic and should take the broad precautions issued by the government. All the states have been issued guidelines and precautionary measures required to be taken to handle the novel virus.

He also said that the health ministry received over 400 calls on its established 24×7 helpline number on queries related to coronavirus. More than 300 calls received were from outside India. The ministry also received near about 200 mails regarding doubts and help on coronavirus, all of which have been responded to. The health ministry is monitoring the entire issue of coronavirus prevailing within and outside India and is regularly looking out for improvements to be made in the health system in the country.

Tests are being carried out at the NIV laboratory in Pune and other labs across the country to research more on the life-taking virus. The health minister also said that the government will leave no stone unturned to protect the country and its citizens from the novel coronavirus.